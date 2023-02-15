New Clerks of the District Court Gather for Orientation Session

January welcomed in a new year and 17 newly elected or appointed District Court Clerks across the State of Nebraska. After every election cycle, the Clerk of the District Court Association and Judicial Branch Education collaborate to provide education to the new District Court Clerks. This year the New Clerks Workshop was held in Grand Island, Nebraska, on February 8, 9, and 10. All Clerks of the District Court, new and experienced, were invited. A total of 66 individuals registered to attend.

Pictured are newly elected and appointed Clerks of the District Court: Lisa Johnson, Howard County; Wendy Moe, Chase County; DaLynn Burgeson, Harlan County; Brook McConnaughey, Cass County; Minda McKitrick, Colfax County; Sheila Lueders, Seward County; Tiffany Burton, Furnas County; Jeanette Norton, Cuming County; Phyllis Schoen, Gage County.

Not shown: Katie West, Banner County; Crystal Rhoades, Douglas County; Jessica Hampton, Hooker County; Cheryl Stabenow, Buffalo County; Miles Preston, Dundy County; Judith Wegner, Dodge County; Abbey Haskins-Harig, Webster County; Mindy Wiegand, Cheyenne County.