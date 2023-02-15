Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,364 in the last 365 days.

New Clerks of the District Court Gather for Orientation Session

January welcomed in a new year and 17 newly elected or appointed District Court Clerks across the State of Nebraska.  After every election cycle, the Clerk of the District Court Association and Judicial Branch Education collaborate to provide education to the new District Court Clerks.    This year the New Clerks Workshop was held in Grand Island, Nebraska, on February 8, 9, and 10.   All Clerks of the District Court, new and experienced, were invited.   A total of 66 individuals registered to attend. 

 

Pictured are newly elected and appointed Clerks of the District Court: Lisa Johnson, Howard County; Wendy Moe, Chase County; DaLynn Burgeson, Harlan County; Brook McConnaughey, Cass County; Minda McKitrick, Colfax County; Sheila Lueders, Seward County; Tiffany Burton, Furnas County; Jeanette Norton, Cuming County; Phyllis Schoen, Gage County.

 

Not shown: Katie West, Banner County; Crystal Rhoades, Douglas County; Jessica Hampton, Hooker County; Cheryl Stabenow, Buffalo County; Miles Preston, Dundy County; Judith Wegner, Dodge County; Abbey Haskins-Harig, Webster County; Mindy Wiegand, Cheyenne County.

You just read:

New Clerks of the District Court Gather for Orientation Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.