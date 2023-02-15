California will try to enshrine right to same-sex marriage

A panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruled Chen in 2020, saying in a 2-1 decision that an administration’s decision to grant or withdraw TPS was final and legally “unreviewable.” But the Biden administration put the deportations on hold after taking office in 2021, and on Friday the appeals court announced that a majority of its judges had voted to set the ruling aside and grant a rehearing before an 11-judge panel.