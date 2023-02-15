North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, figures are expressed in Canadian dollars with comparisons to prior periods ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consistent operating conditions and equipment utilization of 75% resulted in the Company posting financial quarterly records for EBITDA, EBIT, earnings per share and free cash flow.

Combined revenue of $320.1 million compared to $234.9 million in the same period last year reflected strong equipment utilization and a record quarter from our joint ventures. Scopes completed in Q4 resulted in combined revenue exceeding $1.0 billion, beating a top-line Company record held since 2012.

Reported revenue of $233.4 million compared to $181.0 million in the same period last year was primarily generated by strong utilization of equipment fleets at mines in the oil sands region. Revenue included full quarter impacts for updated equipment rates and the acquisition of ML Northern Services Ltd.

Our net share of revenue from equity consolidated joint ventures was $86.7 million in Q4 2022 compared favourably to $53.9 million in the same period last year. This record quarter was primarily generated by our Indigenous joint ventures but the Fargo-Moorhead project provided meaningful contribution as well.

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.9 million and margin of 26.8% compared favorably to the prior period operating metrics of $56.3 million and 24.0%, respectively, as revenue increases drove higher gross EBITDA while margin improvement was due to the operating leverage experienced from higher equipment utilization.

Cash flows generated from operating activities of $78.1 million compared to $65.9 million resulting from higher earnings and improvements in working capital balances when comparing to the same period in the prior year.

Free cash flow ("FCF") of $67.5 million was the cumulative result in the quarter of strong revenues, strong margins, modest capital spending and positive changes in working capital balances. Growth capital spending within Mikisew & Fargo joint ventures impacted cash distributions but are funding ramp-ups in activity.

Net debt was $355.8 million at December 31, 2022, a reduction of $52.4 million from September 30, 2022 as cash flow generation in the quarter was predominantly directed to deleverage. FCF was also directed to the $12.9 million acquisition of ML Northern with the remainder paid to shareholders by way of dividends.

Additional operational highlights: i) telematics packages now installed on 375 primary heavy equipment assets; ii) first full quarter of earthworks on the Fargo-Moorhead project; iii) stabilized maintenance headcount and iv) continued equipment rebuilding with the commissioning of another 240-ton haul truck.

On February 14, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 25% increase to the dividend rate from $0.32 per annum to $0.40 per annum.

A total return swap agreement for up to 1,000,000 of NACG's common shares remains in place with an expected expiry date of October 3, 2023.

NACG President and CEO, Joseph Lambert, commented: "It was a fantastic finish to a tumultuous year and I would like to thank our employees, customers and vendors that contributed to the outcomes that even exceeded our own expectations. I’d also like to welcome ML Northern to the NACG family and thank their operations personnel and administrative staff for the great start in working together. The NACG team is looking forward to carrying this momentum into 2023. I am excited by the objectives we’ve set for ourselves and confident in our capability to capitalize on the opportunities before us."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 233,417 $ 181,001 $ 769,539 $ 654,143 Cost of sales 154,967 128,887 548,723 455,710 Depreciation 35,860 29,050 119,268 108,016 Gross profit $ 42,590 $ 23,064 $ 101,548 $ 90,417 Gross profit margin 18.2 % 12.7 % 13.2 % 13.8 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) 6,648 3,694 25,075 23,768 Stock-based compensation expense 4,910 1,643 4,780 11,606 Operating income 31,565 17,464 71,157 55,128 Interest expense, net 7,774 5,250 24,543 19,032 Net income 26,081 15,308 67,372 51,408 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 85,875 $ 56,285 $ 245,352 $ 207,333 Adjusted EBITDA margin(ii) 26.8 % 24.0 % 23.3 % 25.5 % Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.99 $ 0.54 $ 2.46 $ 1.81 Diluted net income per share $ 0.84 $ 0.48 $ 2.15 $ 1.64 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 1.10 $ 0.59 $ 2.41 $ 2.06

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.





Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 78,099 $ 65,895 $ 169,201 $ 165,180 Cash used in investing activities (17,524 ) (24,301 ) (97,469 ) (99,269 ) Capital additions financed by leases (236 ) — (8,931 ) (19,198 ) Add back: Growth capital additions — 6,735 — 6,795 Acquisition of DGI (Aust) Trading Pty Ltd. — — — 13,724 Acquisition of ML Northern Services Ltd.(ii) 7,207 — 7,207 — Free cash flow(i) $ 67,546 $ 48,329 $ 70,008 $ 67,232

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".





Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On February 14, 2023, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of ten Canadian cents ($0.10) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. The Dividend will be paid on April 7, 2023, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

2023 Sustainability Report

In addition to the 2022 financial results, we have released our 2023 Sustainability Report. This annual report provides our structured framework for environmental, social, and governance initiatives moving forward. We issue these reports around this time each year which allows stakeholders to measure progress in a variety of business areas with increasing rigor and metrics. The 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/about-us/sustainability/ .

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Combined revenue of $320.1 million compared to $234.9 million in the same period last year reflected strong utilization and a record quarter from our joint ventures. Revenue from wholly-owned entities was $233.4 million, up from $181.0 million in the same period last year. The majority of this quarter-over-quarter positive variance was generated by the equipment fleets at the mines in the oil sands region. Revenue increases were driven by year-over-year increases in equipment hours and with utilization increasing by 10% over the same period in 2021. Revenue growth also reflects cost inflationary rate increases on equipment and unit rates in the last half of 2022. Lastly, revenue was bolstered by the acquisition of ML Northern in the quarter.

Combined gross profit margin of 17.8% was up from 13.7% in the prior year. The improvement in combined gross profit in the current period was driven by increases in equipment utilization and the correlated operating leverage that comes from increased equipment hours. Our joint ventures completed their assigned scopes of work efficiently during the quarter which also bolstered overall margins.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expense) were $6.6 million, or 2.8% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, up from $3.7 million, or 2.0% of revenue in the same period last year. The increase in the current period expense compared to prior year was due to expenses related to the acquisition of ML Northern in Q4 2022, generally higher business activity levels, and the prior year recognition of reimbursable bid costs received in excess of amounts capitalized.

Cash related interest expense of $7.5 million represents an average cost of debt of 7.1% (compared to $4.9 million and 4.7%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021). The increase in interest expense in both periods can be primarily attributed to the higher balance on the Credit Facility and increases in the variable rate during 2022 on the credit facility leading to increased interest expense incurred.

Net income of $26.1 million in Q4 2022 compared to $15.3 million in the same period last year was a result of higher revenue and gross profit margin, and higher equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $67.5 million and was driven by strong operating results with higher cash distribution from non-cash working capital, offset by investment in capital work in progress and joint ventures. Primary routine drivers of free cash flow were adjusted EBITDA of $85.9 million less sustaining capital spending of $25.9 million and cash interest paid of $7.5 million. The remaining drivers for free cash flow generation were i) the timing impacts of capital work in process and capital inventory which required initial cash investment as we build our maintenance and component rebuild capabilities and ii) growth in our joint ventures which require initial cash discipline to manage growth capital spending and working capital balances.

Business Updates

Strategic Focus Areas

Safety - focus on people and relationships as we maintain an uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field.

Sustainability - commitment to the continued development of sustainability targets and consistent measurement of progress to those targets.

Execution - enhance our record of operational excellence with respect to fleet maintenance, availability and utilization through leverage of our reliability programs, technical improvements and management systems.

Diversification - continue to pursue further diversification of customers, resources and geography through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and/or investment in Indigenous joint ventures.

Liquidity

Our current liquidity positions us well moving forward to fund organic growth and the required correlated working capital investments. Including equipment financing availability and factoring in the amended Credit Facility agreement, total available capital liquidity of $212.4 million includes total liquidity of $157.1 million and $46.6 million of unused finance lease borrowing availability as at December 31, 2022. Liquidity is primarily provided by the terms of our $300.0 million credit facility which allows for funds availability based on a trailing twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the agreement, and is now scheduled to expire in October, 2025.

Achievement against 2022 targets and our outlook for 2023

The following table provides projected key measures for 2023 and actual results of 2022 compared to the outlook provided on October 26, 2022. The measures for 2023 are predicated on contracts currently in place, including expected renewals and the heavy equipment fleet that we own and operate.

Key measures 2022 Outlook - Stated October 2022 2022 Actual 2023 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA(i) $220 - $235M $245M $240 - $260M Sustaining capital(i) $105 - $110M $113M $120 - $130M Adjusted EPS(i) $1.90 - $2.10 $2.41 $2.15 - $2.35 Free cash flow(i) $65 - $75M $70M $85 - $105M Capital allocation Deleverage $5 - $15M $13M $70 - $80M Shareholder activity(ii) ~$45M $44M $15 - $25M Growth spending ~$15M $13M TBD Leverage ratios Senior debt(i) 1.1x - 1.5x 1.5x 1.0x - 1.2x Net debt(i) 1.4x - 1.8x 1.5x 1.1x - 1.3x

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Shareholder activity includes common shares purchased under a NCIB, dividends paid and the purchase of treasury shares.



Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated Q4 2022 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation

Prior to July 1, 2021, we elected to apply the provision available to entities operating within the construction industry to apply proportionate consolidation to unincorporated entities that would otherwise be accounted for using the equity method. In Q3 2021, we elected to change this policy to account for these unincorporated entities using the equity method, resulting in a change to the consolidation method for Dene North Site Services and Mikisew North American Limited Partnership. This change allows for consistency in the presentation of our investments in affiliates and joint ventures. We have accounted for the change retrospectively according to the requirements of US GAAP Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 250 by restating the comparative periods. For full disclosure, refer to note 22 in our Financial Statements for December 31, 2021, available on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com .

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company updated the presentation of project and equipment costs within the Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income to be combined as cost of sales. There has been no change in the Company’s accounting policy or change in the composition of the amounts now recognized within cost of sales. The change in presentation had no effect on the reported results of operations. The comparative period has been updated to reflect this presentation change.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include guidance with respect to financial metrics provided in our outlook for 2023.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures that may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. A "non-GAAP ratio" is a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar expression that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A "supplementary financial measure" is a financial measure disclosed, or intended to be disclosed, on a periodic basis to depict historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that does not fall within the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios we present include, "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin" "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "backlog", "capital additions", "capital expenditures, net", "capital inventory", "capital work in progress", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "free cash flow", "gross profit", "growth capital", "invested capital", "net debt", "senior debt", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". We also use supplementary financial measures such as "gross profit margin" and "total net working capital (excluding cash)" in our MD&A. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined under "Financial Measures" in our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca .

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 233,417 $ 181,001 $ 769,539 $ 654,143 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 183,006 108,291 596,033 332,440 Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (96,315 ) (54,394 ) (311,307 ) (174,357 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 320,108 $ 234,898 $ 1,054,265 $ 812,226

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements 42,590 23,064 101,548 90,417 Share of gross profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 14,541 9,187 49,581 33,641 Combined gross profit(i) $ 57,131 $ 32,251 $ 151,129 $ 124,058

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 26,081 $ 15,308 $ 67,372 $ 51,408 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (533 ) 263 536 (85 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,910 1,643 4,780 11,606 Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (778 ) — (778 ) (2,737 ) Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments included in equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures 364 — (4,776 ) — Write-down on asset held for sale — — — 700 Tax effect of the above items (1,006 ) (438 ) (1,222 ) (2,649 ) Adjusted net earnings(i) $ 29,038 $ 16,776 $ 65,912 $ 58,243 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 1,006 438 1,222 2,649 Interest expense, net 7,774 5,250 24,543 19,032 Income tax expense 6,889 2,487 17,073 9,285 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures(i) (8,401 ) (5,581 ) (37,053 ) (21,860 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) 9,363 5,768 42,148 25,312 Adjusted EBIT(i) $ 45,669 $ 25,138 $ 113,845 $ 92,661 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 36,094 29,242 120,124 108,333 Write-down on asset held for sale — — — (700 ) Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) 4,112 1,905 11,383 7,039 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 85,875 $ 56,285 $ 245,352 $ 207,333 Adjusted EBITDA margin(ii) 26.8 % 24.0 % 23.3 % 25.5 %

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.





Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates and joint ventures $ 8,401 $ 5,581 $ 37,053 $ 21,860 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 688 (73 ) 2,589 168 Income tax expense 275 294 2,442 3,204 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) (34 ) 64 80 Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 9,363 $ 5,768 $ 42,148 $ 25,312 Depreciation $ 3,936 $ 1,905 $ 10,679 $ 7,039 Amortization of intangible assets $ 176 $ — $ 704 $ — Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) $ 4,112 $ 1,905 $ 11,383 $ 7,039

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"





About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

(780) 960.7171

ir@nacg.ca

www.nacg.ca







Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 69,144 $ 16,601 Accounts receivable 83,811 68,787 Contract assets 15,802 9,759 Inventories 49,898 44,544 Prepaid expenses and deposits 10,587 6,828 Assets held for sale 1,117 660 230,359 147,179 Property, plant and equipment 645,810 640,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,739 14,768 Intangible assets 6,773 3,864 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 75,637 55,974 Other assets 5,808 6,543 Deferred tax assets 387 — Total assets $ 979,513 $ 869,278 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 102,549 $ 76,251 Accrued liabilities 43,784 33,389 Contract liabilities 1,411 3,349 Current portion of long-term debt 20,600 19,693 Current portion of finance lease obligations 21,489 25,035 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,470 3,317 192,303 161,034 Long-term debt 358,137 306,034 Finance lease obligations 20,315 29,686 Operating lease liabilities 12,376 11,461 Other long-term obligations 18,576 26,400 Deferred tax liabilities 71,887 56,200 673,594 590,815 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2022 - 27,827,282 (December 31, 2021 – 30,022,928)) 229,455 246,944 Treasury shares (December 31, 2022 - 1,406,461 (December 31, 2021 - 1,564,813)) (16,438 ) (17,802 ) Additional paid-in capital 22,095 37,456 Retained earnings 70,501 11,863 Accumulated other comprehensive income 306 2 Shareholders' equity 305,919 278,463 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 979,513 $ 869,278





Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Income

For the years ended December 31

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)