THE BLACK COWBOY MUSEUM ANNOUNCES THE 2023 COWBOY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Larry Callies

The Black Cowboy Museum Larry Callies 2023 Banquet

2023 Inductees are Calvin Greely Sr. (TX), Harold Miller (SC), Jeff Cook (TX), Gary Richards (TX), Sherman Richardson (TX) and David Solomon (TX).

The Black Cowboy Museum 2023 Inductees have been chosen and are excited to announce them today.

ROSENBERG, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Cowboy Museum is having its second annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony and Banquet. The Inductees have been chosen and are excited to announce them today.

2023 Inductees are Calvin Greely Sr. (TX), Harold Miller (SC), Jeff Cook (TX), Gary Richards (TX), Sherman Richardson (TX) and David Solomon (TX).

The Black Cowboy Museum Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony and Banquet will be on March 24th, 2023, 5pm – 9pm at the Rosenberg Civic Center in Rosenberg Tx. Master of Ceremony is Harold Cash. BBQ Diner catered by SMOLTZ BBQ . Live Band performed by Larry Callies and the Bronco Band. Individual Tickets are $60. Tables of 8 are $480.

Register to attend by email clcallies@gmail.com or visit www.BlackCowboyMuseum.org.

The Black Cowboy Museum was founded June 2017 in Rosenberg Tx as a registered Non-Profit 501 C3 Organization by Larry Callies with just a couple saddles and a few pictures. As of today, the Museum has been visited by people from every state in the USA and 49 countries.

If you would like to support the Museum, donations can easily be made by visiting www.BlackCowboyMuseum.org. Tax Deductible Receipts are available upon request.

EDMUND D SAMORA
PROGRAM DIRECTOR
blackcowboymuseum@gmail.com

Edmund Samora
The Black Cowboy Museum
+1 281-787-3308
email us here
THE BLACK COWBOY MUSEUM ANNOUNCES THE 2023 COWBOY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

