Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Named Five-star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards

Telluride's premiere alpine retreat, has received a Five-Star award, the highest Forbes Travel Guide rating possible. This is the second consecutive year the resort has been honored with this ultra-elite accolade and is just one of three Five-Star Colorado properties to be included.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its 2023 Star Awards. Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride's premiere alpine retreat, has received a Five-Star award, the highest Forbes Travel Guide rating possible. This is the second consecutive year the resort has been honored with this ultra-elite accolade and is just one of three Five-Star Colorado properties to be included. The hotel, owned by Flynn Properties Inc., is the only property to receive this reputable ranking in Telluride, Colorado.

Announced today on ForbesTravelGuide.com, Colorado's chic mountain resort is recognized for its exceptional hospitality, personalized guest service, exemplary design and exquisite cuisine at Black Iron Kitchen and Bar and Timber Room with Executive Chef Bill Greenwood at the helm. Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection has proven itself to be a worthy addition, once again, to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

"This recognition is the result of our team's dedication to surpass guest expectations with authentic and elevated experiences that embody Telluride's natural spirit of adventure and exploration," said Bryan Woody, General Manager, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection. "For the second consecutive year, our alpine resort is thrilled to be awarded this prestigious Five-Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide."

As a world-renowned leader in the travel industry, Forbes Travel Guide releases prestigious annual Star Ratings recognizing the top luxury hotels, restaurants and spas across the world based on rigorous anonymous professional performance evaluations of up to 900 objective standards. Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection has been determined by anonymous professionals, who independently visited the property and rated it based upon hundreds of objective standards.

Surrounded on three sides by the dramatic 14,000-foot peaks of the San Juan Mountains, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 83-room and 71-residence alpine retreat, located in the historic town of Telluride, Colorado. In May 2021, Madeline unveiled a dramatic property wide redesign by Liubasha Rose of Rose Ink Workshop. The transformation brought modern new public spaces including Timber Room, the resort's vibrant indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that has been recognized as one of best outdoors bars in the nation, and Alpine Swim Club, an exclusive and awe-inspiring swim club and dining terrace. The resort also offers one-of-a-kind experiences for guests, inviting travelers to bring home stories of unforgettable luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is a stunning alpine resort in the historic town of Telluride, Colorado. The 83-room and 71-residence hotel blends Auberge's distinctive flair for authentic and elevated experiences with the local flavor of the destination. Surrounded on three sides by the dramatic 14,000-foot peaks of the San Juan Mountains, Madeline features both guest rooms and suites, as well as one- to four-bedroom residential condominiums that offer expansive Mountain Village views. Sophisticated amenities include the best ski-in/ski-out access in town; slopeside Ski Valet; the Alpine Swim Club featuring a heated outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs, fire pits and al fresco lounge; an alpine-inspired spa and salon; The Madeline Ice Rink and a personal training studio. Mountain dining options include signature restaurant Black Iron Kitchen + Bar and Timber Room featuring outdoor fire tables and an indoor/outdoor bar. In May 2021, Madeline unveiled a dramatic property wide redesign encompassing its social and public spaces, and guestrooms and suites.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 25 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.

About Flynn Properties Inc.

Founded in 1994 and based in San Francisco, CA, Flynn Properties Inc. has substantial experience in commercial and hospitality real estate investment, and has owned in excess of 3 million square feet of tech-oriented office buildings on the West Coast. In addition to 115 mostly Marriott- and Hilton-branded select service hotels across 29 states, Flynn Properties' hospitality investments also include the luxury resorts Esperanza and Chileno Bay, both located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Carneros Resort and Solage, both located in the Napa Valley, and the Madeline Hotel & Residences in Telluride. Its affiliate, Flynn Restaurant Group LP, is the largest franchise operator in the world with 2,400 restaurants generating $4 billion in revenue and employing 73,000 people in 44 states. For more information, visit http://www.flynnholdings.com.

