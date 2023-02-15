McGlinchey Receives Multiple Honors for Best Company Culture, Diversity

McGlinchey Stafford was recently recognized for its investment into diversity, equity, and inclusion improvements both at McGlinchey and in the broader legal community.

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGlinchey is pleased to announce it was named among the "Best Places to Work" by New Orleans CityBusiness for the second year in a row.

The recognition is based on anonymous employee feedback and recognizes local companies based on salaries, benefits, retention levels, and advancement. The selection process also measures company workplace culture and community contributions.

"McGlinchey's roots are in New Orleans; it is our first office, and it is also our largest. We have invested heavily in our firm culture in recent years, and I take great pride in knowing that so many of our employees enjoy coming to work every day," said Michael Ferachi, McGlinchey's Managing Member.

McGlinchey was recognized among the 30 "Best Law Firms for Women" by Firsthand's 2023 Vault Survey, where it was ranked among some of the largest national firms. McGlinchey was also recognized with the 2022 Top Performer and Compass Award designations by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). These distinctions illustrate McGlinchey's commitment to LCLD's mission of creating a truly diverse legal profession. The mid-size firm is honored alongside Am Law 100 and 200 firms and major international corporations as recipients of both recognitions. This is the firm's fifth recognition as a Top Performer by LCLD and its third time to receive its prestigious Compass Award.

"In recent years, the firm has made a serious investment into diversity, equity, and inclusion improvements both here at McGlinchey and in the broader legal community," said Eliska Plunkett, McGlinchey's Chief Diversity Officer. "Recognitions like these are very meaningful, as they reinforce that what we're doing is working and encourage us to continue our efforts in this area." McGlinchey is also currently enrolled in the Midsize Mansfield certification, a rigorous program which aims to afford underrepresented attorneys better access to jobs, career advancement, and leadership in law firms. The firm is proud that 50% of its office leadership roles and 40% of its executive Policy Committee roles are held by diverse attorneys.

