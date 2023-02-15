Dash Cellular Repair And Fast I Repair Collaborate To Strengthen The Cellular Repair Ecosystem In America

The partnership will help deliver enhanced services to customers in the country.

Dash Cellular Repair and Fast i Repair, two of the leading mobile repair companies in the country, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at providing customers with world-class repair services. The partnership will leverage the strengths of both firms to offer comprehensive mobile repair services across the country.

The collaboration is part of DASH's vision to create a safe repair ecosystem to benefit customers in America. Companies can capitalize on synergies to learn from each other's experiences and improve customer satisfaction. Dash cellular repair coverage areas include Ohio, Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Minnesota, while Fast i Repair provides its service in Albuquerque.

Speaking on occasion, a representative for Dash Cellular Repair said, "We are very excited about this collaboration with Fast i Repair. With their expertise and reputation in the mobile repair industry, we believe we can learn from each other's experiences and offer customers a better service. Our combined resources will help us provide reliable, fast, and cost-effective solutions for all mobile devices."

The partnership will result in certified technicians collaborating and sharing expertise on repairing a range of repair services, including screen repairs, battery replacements, and software updates. Moreover, firms will improve their inventory of original parts and accessories, ensuring they always have them again while doing cell phone repairs in Albuquerque.

Talking about the partnership, a representative for Fast i Repair said, “As Dash has been around since 2012, we want to learn from their experience to improve how we service customers. Our warranty ensures people have peace of mind with their devices and can continue enjoying their precious electronics' utility. We take pride in ranking high whenever people search for electronics repair near me, especially for places like Albuquerque.”

Both companies have a reputation for getting devices like the iPhones, iPads, and Samsung Galaxy mostly fixed on the spot the same day in under an hour. They help with screen replacement, charging/battery issues, and a laptop running slower.

People interested in iPhone repair in Albuquerque and learning more about both companies can visit their websites today. https://fastirepairabq.com

About Dash Cellular Repair

Dash Cellular Repair was started in 2012 and has since become one of the leading cellular repair services in the country. Their coverage areas include Ohio, Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Minnesota.

About Fast i Repair

Fast i Repair a reputable cellular and electronics repair company based out of Albuquerque. They have over 10 years of experience fixing iPhones, cell phones, tablets, iPads, gaming consoles, and computers.

