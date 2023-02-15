CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES FEBUARY 2023 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") CRR today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from February 1, 2023, to and including February 28, 2023.

The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 290 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.3 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

