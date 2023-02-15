Quartet® Brand Introduces Vertical InvisaMount® Glass Dry-Erase Boards to Maximize Workspace

GREENGUARD Gold Certified InvisaMount Glass Board Line Helps Increase Collaboration and Flexibility in the Workspace Without Sacrificing Space or Style

Quartet, one of ACCO Brands' market-leading brands and a leading manufacturer of glass dry-erase products for more than 60 years, has released the new Vertical InvisaMount line of glass dry-erase boards to provide convenience and versatility to any workspace without compromising quality, space or style. As facilities adjust to new hybrid work models, open floor concepts grow and conference rooms shrink, the Vertical InvisaMount line allows for collaboration in smaller spaces while balancing the needs of teams and individuals where collaboration and focus can co-exist.

Due to the continuously changing office landscape, the extension of the Quartet InvisaMount line was developed in direct response to the consumer demand for vertical versatility and collaborative solutions in smaller workspaces. The InvisaMount series is offered in a wide variety of sizes, with the horizontal, wide-format boards perfect for standard workspaces, and the new vertical dry-erase boards created for narrower locations to make the most out of wall space. With invisible mounting hardware and frameless design, the glass boards not only appear to float on the wall, creating a more elevated modern and contemporary look, but also maximize usable board space giving a larger, uninterrupted surface to capture ideas.

The Vertical InvisaMount line has been GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions. As compared to the base GREENGUARD certification, the GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard includes health-based criteria for additional chemicals and also requires lower total VOC emissions levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.

As with all Quartet glass boards, the Vertical InvisaMount boards are resistant to scratches, dents, stains and ghosting. Every board comes with a magnetic steel-back surface to help maintain organization to post documents. They are made to withstand heavy, repetitive use so users can express ideas again and again, and easily erase writing from the non-absorbent Quartet glass surface.

"Offices are opting for more collaborative areas and expanding the Quartet brand's core product offerings to allow for this type of flexibility is critical," said Amy Dixon, Senior Director, Marketing, ACCO Brands. "By offering high-quality, vertically mounted glass board solutions in beautifully designed invisible hardware, facilities can offer collaboration without sacrificing the design aesthetic of the office."

The Vertical InvisaMount boards are available in three different sizes 28" x 50" ($201), 42" x 74" ($445) and 48" x 85" ($602). Each board comes with one marker and two high-power glass board magnets, and the 28" x 50" size also comes with an accessories tray.

Quartet Vertical InvisaMount boards have a 20-year limited warranty and are available for purchase at Quartet.com/InvisaMount.

Your ideas are ever evolving, and the Quartet brand is here to help. Dedicated to innovation, we have been a leader in visual communications since 1954. We design best-in-class products that inspire smart thinking and creative solutions. From meeting rooms and schools to home offices and hospitals, Quartet boards strive to make the dry-erase experience as smooth as possible – erase after erase. Our products encourage clear communication, let you organize thoughts, and ultimately, help you arrive at powerful creative ideas. We want you to achieve your vision and we provide the tools you need to work toward your best idea yet. Please visit our website at www.Quartet.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO can be found at www.accobrands.com.

