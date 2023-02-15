Multiple white-tailed deer shot and left to waste near Potlatch, ID

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is seeking information regarding multiple whitetail deer that were shot and left to waste south of Potlatch, ID

At least five deer were shot and left to waste on the evening of February 12th or early morning of February 13th between Flannigan Creek Road and Morris Road. It is believed the same person or persons were responsible for all of the deer. A similar event was reported and investigated in September and November of 2022, there are consistencies between both of these events and IDFG believes they may be connected.

IDFG is seeking help from the public in solving this crime. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-716-8099, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or make a report via the IDFG website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/d7/tipline. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.