Sharing Love and Beauty: @ADreamyDroneGirl's Enchanting Creation of Love Reels

@ADreamyDroneGirl is a 57-year-old woman who has found her passion in capturing stunning videos of Florida sunsets and pairing them with love songs, which she calls "Love Reels". She is active on Instagram where she shares her work and offers a service where people can choose a love song and video to send to their loved ones.

Born and raised in Florida, she grew up with a love for music, photography, and flying drones. She raced motorcycles in her youth, but after being diagnosed with breast and uterine cancer, she knew she had to find a passion that would bring her joy and fulfilment. Her love for music, photography, and drone flying led her to start creating "Love Reels" that people can enjoy and share with their loved ones.

She is a licensed 107 drone pilot and a brand ambassador for Women Who Drone, a global group of women who hold their 107 pilot's license and capture videos from all over the world. Her work as a drone pilot allows her to capture breath-taking aerial footage of Florida's natural beauty, including the famous sunsets, that she pairs with love songs to create a truly unique and emotional experience.

Many people find it hard to express their feelings in words, but with music and lyrics, it becomes easier for them to explain how they feel to someone. @ADreamyDroneGirl's "Love Reels" service is a perfect solution for those who want to express their love and affection to their loved ones in a unique and meaningful way. Her videos and love songs have the power to move and inspire people, and her followers on Instagram, who currently number 67.7k, appreciate and support her work.

Her dream is to make enough money doing what she loves so that she wouldn't have to work her day job as a Branch Manager for Moore Lending Group, a mortgage company in Florida, which is an extremely stressful and time-consuming job. She hopes to be sponsored by companies such as DJI, the drone manufacturer, so that she can do this full-time and inspire other women to fly drones.

@ADreamyDroneGirl's love for helping people is evident in everything she does. She is an inspiration to many, and her work has the power to bring people together, create connections, and make the world a more beautiful place. She is a true artist, and her videos and love songs have the power to move and inspire people from all over the world.

In conclusion, @ADreamyDroneGirl is a gifted and talented woman who has found her passion in life. Her unique combination of talents, including drone flying, photography, and music, has allowed her to create something truly special and meaningful. She is an inspiration to many, and her work has the power to bring people together and make the world a more beautiful place. Her dream of making enough money doing what she loves so that she can do it full-time is truly admirable and we wish her all the best in her endeavours.

