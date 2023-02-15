Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran

On February 15, 2023, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mr. Soulat Mortazavi was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

In frames of the meeting the high level of cooperation between the two countries was noted, which has been developed in recent years, based on rich experience and the principles of equality rights, good-neighborliness and mutual respect.

The parties stressed the importance of high-level meetings, in particular, a constructive and trusting dialogue between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran in the development of bilateral friendly relations.

During the talks, the ministers discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, primarily in the fields of energy, transport and transit. R.Meredov spoke in favor of increasing the volume of mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries in the context of regional integration.

Within the frame of discussion the development of trade and economic cooperation, the positive dynamics of the trade turnover growth between the countries was emphasized. In this context, in order to further realize the existing solid potential, the sides noted the importance of giving impetus to the volume of mutual trade turnover.

In addition, the attention was paid to the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for economic cooperation.