Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for 2022; RevPAR Exceeds 2019 for Third Consecutive Quarter; Full Year Performance Finishes at High End of Q3 Guidance

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)

Quarter ended

December 31, Percent

Change Percent

Change Year ended

December 31, Percent

Change Percent

Change 2022 2021 vs. Q4

2021 vs. Q4

2019⁽²⁾ 2022 2021 vs. 2021 vs.

2019⁽²⁾ Revenues $ 1,263 $ 998 26.6 % (5.3 )% $ 4,907 $ 2,890 69.8 % (10.3 )% All Owned Hotel revenues⁽¹⁾ 1,267 967 31.0 % 1.1 % 4,944 2,912 69.8 % (1.7 )% All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR⁽¹⁾ 325.88 249.28 30.7 % 0.1 % 320.39 189.70 68.9 % (2.7 )% All Owned Hotel RevPAR⁽¹⁾ 196.82 152.91 28.7 % 0.6 % 196.33 120.33 63.2 % (2.8 )% Net income (loss) $ 149 $ 323 (53.9 )% $ 643 $ (11 ) N/M EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 364 247 47.4 % 1,504 542 177.5 % Adjusted EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 364 242 50.4 % 1,498 532 181.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.20 0.45 (55.6 )% 0.88 (0.02 ) N/M NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.44 0.26 69.2 % 1.79 0.60 198.3 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.44 0.29 51.7 % 1.79 0.61 193.4 %

* Additional detail on the Company’s results, including data for 22 domestic markets and top 40 hotels by Total RevPAR, is available in the Fourth Quarter 2022 Supplemental Financial Information on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

(1) NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and All Owned Hotel revenues are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. Additionally, All Owned Hotel results and statistics include adjustments for dispositions and acquisitions. See Hotel Operating Data for RevPAR results of the portfolio based on the Company's ownership period, without these adjustments.

(2) Presentation includes comparisons to 2019 operating results in order to allow investors to better understand the trajectory and timing of recovery from the COVID-19 impacts on hotel operations.

N/M = Not Meaningful





James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We ended 2022 with strong operating improvements, driven by continued rate strength across our portfolio. In the fourth quarter, our RevPAR was $197, representing a 0.6% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Our results this quarter were driven by rate increases of 15.6% compared to the same period in 2019, despite the macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Risoleo continued, “Over the course of the year, we continued to successfully allocate capital through acquisitions, dispositions, and reinvestment in our portfolio. We made additional progress on our three key strategic objectives, which include redefining the operating model, gaining market share through comprehensive renovations, and strategically allocating capital to development ROI projects. We reinstated and twice increased our quarterly dividend, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.53 per share. Subsequent to year end, we amended and restated our existing $2.5 billion credit facility to further enhance the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet. We are optimistic about the future of travel, and believe we are very well positioned to continue to improve the quality and EBITDA growth profile of our portfolio.”

2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR was $320.39 and All Owned Hotel RevPAR was $196.33 for full year 2022, with each of the second, third and fourth quarters exceeding 2019 results in the respective quarters. Average room rates for full year 2022 exceeded 2019 by 15.3%.

Achieved GAAP operating profit margin of 15.8% for full year 2022, an improvement of 120 basis points compared to 2019 and All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin of 31.8% for 2022 exceeded the 2019 margin by 220 basis points.

Acquired the 125-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole for $315 million in the fourth quarter. The luxury ski resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming also features an additional 44 private residences, the owners of which may participate in a rental program through the resort.

Acquired a 49% non-controlling ownership interest in a joint venture with Noble Investment Group, a leading private hospitality asset manager, for $35 million of cash and the issuance of approximately $56 million of Host L.P. operating partnership units.

Disposed of four hotels for $672 million, and issued bridge loans to buyers totaling $413 million, further reducing the Company's future capital expenditure needs with regards to those properties.

Completed projects at four properties under the Marriott Transformational Capital Program, bringing the total completed to 14 of the 16 properties in the program. Also opened the brand-new 2.3-acre River Falls Water Park and the 60,000 square-foot meeting space expansion at the Orlando World Center Marriott, with the projects completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Repaid the $683 million outstanding on the revolver portion of the Company's credit facility.

Reinstated and twice increased the quarterly dividend, resulting in total dividends declared in 2022 of $0.53 per common share, including a $0.20 per share special dividend.

Introduced the Company's 2050 vision of becoming a net positive company, in conjunction with the issuance of its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.



Results for Fourth Quarter 2022

All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR was $325.88 and All Owned Hotel RevPAR was $196.82 in the fourth quarter, a 0.1% and 0.6% increase, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2019. Average room rates were 15.6% above fourth quarter 2019, driven by continued strong leisure demand, while also benefiting from growth in urban markets. Fourth quarter and full year operations were affected by Hurricane Ian and the resulting closure of two properties, as discussed in detail below.

Generated GAAP net income of $149 million in the fourth quarter and GAAP operating profit margin of 14.0%, an improvement of 160 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Achieved All Owned Hotel EBITDA of $373 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $364 million, both of which exceeded 2019 fourth quarter results.

The strong improvement in rate but more normalized staffing levels led to All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin of 29.5% for the fourth quarter, exceeding the fourth quarter 2019 margin by 110 basis points. Food and beverage results benefited from continued strong contributions from group business to Banquet and Catering revenues.

Subsequent Events

On January 4, 2023, the Company amended and restated its $2.5 billion credit facility, extending the maturities and maintaining similar terms to the prior agreement. The amended facility reflects no increase in pricing and bears interest pursuant to a credit ratings-based grid ranging from 0.725% to 1.600% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR and adds pricing incentives linked to portfolio sustainability initiatives.

January Comparable hotel RevPAR is estimated to be $184.

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE

As previously discussed, Hurricane Ian caused significant damage at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point remained open to first responders and reopened to guests on November 7, 2022, as part of a phased reopening. The pool facilities reopening is currently in progress and targeted for completion by June 2023. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples remains closed, and the Company is targeting a phased reopening strategy beginning in summer 2023. The Company is still evaluating the complete property and business interruption impacts of the storm, but currently estimates the total property damage and remediation costs resulting from the storm to be approximately $200 million to $220 million, across all of the affected Florida properties. The Company is insured for $325 million per named windstorm, with a $15 million deductible, resulting in potential insurance recovery of approximately $310 million for covered costs. Provided planned reopening dates can be maintained, the Company believes this coverage should be sufficient to cover substantially all of the property remediation and reconstruction costs and the near-term loss of business. However, it is possible that the insurance coverage may not be sufficient to cover the entirety of the business interruption caused by the storm. As of February 15, 2023, the Company has received approximately $50 million of insurance proceeds related to these claims.

The Company estimates that Hurricane Ian negatively impacted its full year revenues by approximately $39 million, of which $33 million was in the fourth quarter, All Owned Hotel RevPAR by 60 basis points, with a 220 basis points impact in the fourth quarter, and net income and Adjusted EBITDAre by $18 million, of which $15 million was in the fourth quarter. The impact also reduced full year operating profit margin under GAAP by an estimated 20 basis points, with an 80 basis points impact in the fourth quarter, and All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin by 10 basis points, with a 40 basis points impact in the fourth quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at December 31, 2022:

Total assets of $12.3 billion.

Debt balance of $4.2 billion, with an average maturity of 5.2 years, an average interest rate of 4.4%, and no significant maturities until April 2024, after taking into account the amended credit facility agreement completed January 4, 2023.

Total available liquidity of approximately $2.4 billion, including furniture, fixtures and equipment escrow reserves of $200 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility.



SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DIVIDENDS

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares at an average price of $15.93 per share through its common share repurchase program for a total of $27 million. The Company has approximately $973 million of remaining capacity under the repurchase program, wherein the common stock may be purchased from time to time, depending upon market conditions.

The Company paid a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022, which included a $0.20 per share special dividend. On February 15, 2023, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023. All future dividends, including any special dividends, are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.

HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE

The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 65%, 32%, and 3% respectively, of its 2022 room sales, similar to the mix in 2019.

Leisure demand continued to contribute to improvements in the fourth quarter compared to 2019, while group maintained strong rate increases compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The following are the results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2019 performance, for the Company's current portfolio:

Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022 Transient Group Contract Transient Group Contract Room nights (in thousands) 1,448 954 153 5,870 3,751 564 Percentage change in room nights vs. same period in 2019 (17.6 )% (7.8 )% 33.8 % (16.3 )% (15.8 )% 16.1 % Rooms Revenues (in millions) $ 488 $ 247 $ 30 $ 1,967 $ 957 $ 106 Percentage change in revenues vs. same period in 2019 0.6 % 1.7 % 21.2 % 2.8 % (10.6 )% 4.7 %

Capital Expenditures

The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend for 2022 and the forecast for 2023 (in millions):

Year ended

December 31, 2022 2023 Full Year Forecast Actual Low-end of range High-end of range ROI - Marriott Transformational Capital Program $ 88 $ 25 $ 35 All other return on investment ("ROI") projects 219 225 265 Total ROI Projects 307 250 300 Renewals and Replacements ("R&R") 185 250 300 R&R and ROI Capital expenditures 492 500 600 R&R - Insurable Reconstruction 12 100 125 Total Capital Expenditures $ 504 $ 600 $ 725

The Company invested heavily in capital expenditures in the early phases of the recovery in order to minimize future disruption and believes these renovations will continue to position these hotels to capture additional revenue. The Company received $2 million of operating profit guarantees in the fourth quarter and $10 million for full year 2022 under the Marriott Transformational Capital Program. The Company expects to receive $2 million of operating guarantees in the first half of 2023. The projects at the final two properties, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina and Washington Marriott at Metro Center, are expected to complete in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the 2023 forecast for capital expenditures includes $100 million to $125 million for hurricane restoration work.

2023 OUTLOOK

Current macroeconomic headwinds and concerns surrounding the potential for an economic slowdown are competing with a lodging recovery. Further improvement in operations will be dependent on the ability to maintain high-rated business in resort markets, as well as the continued improvement of group, business transient and international inbound travel. There is significant uncertainty related to broader macroeconomic trends in the second half of 2023, which is reflected in the wider range included in the guidance provided below.

The full year forecast is bolstered by first quarter RevPAR growth which is anticipated to be between 24% and 27%, as a result of benefiting from easier comparisons due to the impact of the Omicron variant on first quarter 2022 operations. For the remaining three quarters, the Company expects year-over-year RevPAR percentage changes to be:

Down low-single digits at the low end of the guidance range; to

Up low-single digits at the high end of the range.

Additionally, margins are expected to decline in comparison to 2022 driven by wage inflation, closer to stable staffing levels, higher insurance and utility expenses, lower attrition and cancelation fees, and occupancy below 2019 levels.

For periods starting on or after January 1, 2023, the Company will cease presentation of All Owned Hotel results and return to a comparable hotel presentation for its hotel level results. Please see Notes to Financial Information for a full description of how the comparable hotel set is determined. Management believes this will provide investors with a better understanding of underlying growth trends for the Company’s current portfolio, without impact from properties that experienced closures lasting one month or longer due to renovations or property damage sustained. The Company has removed Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples from its comparable operations in its full year 2023 forecast due to closures caused by Hurricane Ian.

As a result, the Company anticipates its 2023 operating results as compared to 2022 will be in the following range:

Full Year 2023 Guidance Low-end of range High-end of range Change vs. 2022 Comparable Hotel Total RevPAR $ 322 $ 341 1.2% to 7.2% Comparable Hotel RevPAR 199 211 2.0% to 8.0% Total revenues under GAAP 4,977 5,265 1.4% to 7.3% Operating profit margin under GAAP 12.1 % 14.5 % (370) bps to (130) bps Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin 28.2 % 29.7 % (360) bps to (210) bps

Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its 2023 guidance as follows:

Full Year 2023 Guidance Low-end of range High-end of range Net income (in millions) $ 489 $ 652 Adjusted EBITDAre(in millions) 1,380 1,545 Diluted earnings per common share 0.67 0.90 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 1.60 1.82 Adjusted FFO per diluted share 1.60 1.83

See the 2023 Forecast Schedules and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results.



HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 9,748 $ 9,994 Right-of-use assets 556 551 Assets held for sale — 270 Due from managers 94 113 Advances to and investments in affiliates 132 42 Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund 200 144 Notes receivable 413 — Other 459 431 Cash and cash equivalents 667 807 Total assets $ 12,269 $ 12,352 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Debt⁽¹⁾ Senior notes $ 3,115 $ 3,109 Credit facility, including the term loans of $998 and $997, respectively 994 1,673 Mortgage and other debt 106 109 Total debt 4,215 4,891 Lease liabilities 568 564 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 372 85 Due to managers 67 42 Other 168 198 Total liabilities 5,390 5,780 Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. 164 126 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized, 713.4 million shares and 714.1 million shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,717 7,702 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75 ) (76 ) Deficit (939 ) (1,192 ) Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders 6,710 6,441 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated partnerships 5 5 Total equity 6,715 6,446 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity $ 12,269 $ 12,352

(1) Please see our Fourth Quarter 2022 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.







HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rooms $ 763 $ 621 $ 3,014 $ 1,858 Food and beverage 386 269 1,418 674 Other 114 108 475 358 Total revenues 1,263 998 4,907 2,890 Expenses Rooms 188 164 727 488 Food and beverage 253 192 928 505 Other departmental and support expenses 308 269 1,181 890 Management fees 67 38 217 97 Other property-level expenses 74 68 325 307 Depreciation and amortization 166 165 664 762 Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾ 30 26 107 99 Gain on insurance and business interruption settlements — (3 ) (17 ) (8 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,086 919 4,132 3,140 Operating profit (loss) 177 79 775 (250 ) Interest income 14 — 30 2 Interest expense (43 ) (63 ) (156 ) (191 ) Other gains (losses) (2 ) 302 17 306 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates — (5 ) 3 31 Income (loss) before income taxes 146 313 669 (102 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 3 10 (26 ) 91 Net income (loss) 149 323 643 (11 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (3 ) (10 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Host Inc. $ 147 $ 320 $ 633 $ (11 ) Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.89 $ (0.02 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.88 $ (0.02 )

(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General and administrative costs $ 23 $ 21 $ 81 $ 81 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7 5 26 18 Total $ 30 $ 26 $ 107 $ 99





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 149 $ 323 $ 643 $ (11 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (3 ) (10 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Host Inc. $ 147 $ 320 $ 633 $ (11 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 715.0 714.0 714.7 710.3 Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market 2.7 2.1 2.8 — Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾ 717.7 716.1 717.5 710.3 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.89 $ (0.02 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.88 $ (0.02 )

(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by minority partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.







HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels(1)(2)

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2021

As of December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 566.33 70.7 % $ 400.27 $ 610.91 $ 527.16 74.1 % $ 390.37 $ 605.51 2.5 % 0.9 % Miami 2 1,033 632.51 56.8 359.45 600.78 644.57 61.3 395.08 615.59 (9.0 ) (2.4 ) Jacksonville 1 446 503.06 52.8 265.77 601.87 463.81 66.2 307.26 674.17 (13.5 ) (10.7 ) Orlando 2 2,448 458.37 62.1 284.45 538.94 443.69 41.5 184.28 337.70 54.4 59.6 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 328.02 51.0 167.44 318.80 381.12 59.8 228.07 486.75 (26.6 ) (34.5 ) Phoenix 4 1,822 371.87 73.2 272.22 617.02 351.10 72.4 254.15 533.26 7.1 15.7 New York 2 2,486 400.42 84.6 338.82 490.08 308.49 50.9 157.02 228.46 115.8 114.5 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 284.41 78.9 224.39 353.32 259.39 62.7 162.73 258.96 37.9 36.4 San Diego 3 3,288 260.81 70.3 183.47 356.03 233.02 60.4 140.85 253.78 30.3 40.3 Austin 2 767 303.76 67.3 204.34 337.97 269.59 69.4 186.99 304.02 9.3 11.2 Philadelphia 2 810 236.57 83.0 196.33 304.40 193.17 77.1 148.92 235.12 31.8 29.5 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 263.84 65.2 171.95 254.52 200.64 43.5 87.34 124.51 96.9 104.4 Chicago 3 1,562 247.44 65.8 162.89 231.90 187.43 61.3 114.85 155.98 41.8 48.7 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 231.97 62.7 145.39 218.72 170.71 53.4 91.10 127.43 59.6 71.6 Northern Virginia 2 916 230.54 66.5 153.24 271.96 194.01 61.4 119.16 199.80 28.6 36.1 Seattle 2 1,315 214.72 57.4 123.18 171.44 171.61 46.4 79.56 104.93 54.8 63.4 Boston 2 1,495 239.76 61.6 147.71 214.21 208.73 60.8 126.85 157.79 16.4 35.8 New Orleans 1 1,333 211.90 68.7 145.57 229.12 176.86 54.7 96.81 141.52 50.4 61.9 San Antonio 2 1,512 216.59 63.2 136.97 218.39 158.61 63.8 101.24 144.11 35.3 51.5 Atlanta 2 810 183.46 72.3 132.59 209.53 164.89 70.3 115.89 180.31 14.4 16.2 Houston 5 1,942 190.61 65.1 123.99 181.23 164.16 58.6 96.20 135.32 28.9 33.9 Denver 3 1,340 178.57 56.1 100.12 146.12 156.62 49.1 76.97 106.82 30.1 36.8 Other 10 3,061 287.36 60.5 173.85 275.44 302.89 53.9 163.16 242.55 6.6 13.6 Domestic 73 40,710 303.91 65.9 200.33 331.98 273.72 57.3 156.75 255.79 27.8 29.8 International 5 1,499 169.63 59.7 101.26 158.39 98.32 49.5 48.66 71.32 108.1 122.1 All Locations 78 42,209 299.58 65.7 196.82 325.88 268.31 57.0 152.91 249.28 28.7 30.7

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2019

As of December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 566.33 70.7 % $ 400.27 $ 610.91 $ 434.72 79.6 % $ 346.15 $ 530.96 15.6 % 15.1 % Miami 2 1,033 632.51 56.8 359.45 600.78 391.17 79.5 310.94 511.31 15.6 17.5 Jacksonville 1 446 503.06 52.8 265.77 601.87 334.64 62.4 208.94 497.75 27.2 20.9 Orlando 2 2,448 458.37 62.1 284.45 538.94 328.06 64.4 211.35 424.70 34.6 26.9 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 328.02 51.0 167.44 318.80 316.16 69.9 220.85 482.42 (24.2 ) (33.9 ) Phoenix 4 1,822 371.87 73.2 272.22 617.02 293.33 72.6 213.00 489.76 27.8 26.0 New York 2 2,486 400.42 84.6 338.82 490.08 364.42 91.2 332.47 511.30 1.9 (4.1 ) Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 284.41 78.9 224.39 353.32 249.68 81.7 204.11 320.66 9.9 10.2 San Diego 3 3,288 260.81 70.3 183.47 356.03 228.60 74.2 169.53 325.13 8.2 9.5 Austin 2 767 303.76 67.3 204.34 337.97 255.26 80.8 206.16 342.15 (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Philadelphia 2 810 236.57 83.0 196.33 304.40 219.68 86.6 190.20 316.27 3.2 (3.8 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 263.84 65.2 171.95 254.52 243.16 76.6 186.27 274.75 (7.7 ) (7.4 ) Chicago 3 1,562 247.44 65.8 162.89 231.90 217.47 78.6 170.85 238.50 (4.7 ) (2.8 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 231.97 62.7 145.39 218.72 264.99 83.1 220.14 311.62 (34.0 ) (29.8 ) Northern Virginia 2 916 230.54 66.5 153.24 271.96 224.95 71.8 161.48 308.69 (5.1 ) (11.9 ) Seattle 2 1,315 214.72 57.4 123.18 171.44 204.05 76.8 156.81 232.64 (21.4 ) (26.3 ) Boston 2 1,495 239.76 61.6 147.71 214.21 232.38 81.1 188.38 285.32 (21.6 ) (24.9 ) New Orleans 1 1,333 211.90 68.7 145.57 229.12 185.82 76.5 142.21 209.94 2.4 9.1 San Antonio 2 1,512 216.59 63.2 136.97 218.39 193.12 59.9 115.62 173.80 18.5 25.7 Atlanta 2 810 183.46 72.3 132.59 209.53 175.95 78.8 138.71 231.69 (4.4 ) (9.6 ) Houston 5 1,942 190.61 65.1 123.99 181.23 176.32 70.9 124.95 188.16 (0.8 ) (3.7 ) Denver 3 1,340 178.57 56.1 100.12 146.12 167.45 62.9 105.31 174.21 (4.9 ) (16.1 ) Other 10 3,061 287.36 60.5 173.85 275.44 215.17 71.2 153.24 243.16 13.4 13.3 Domestic 73 40,710 303.91 65.9 200.33 331.98 262.95 75.7 199.01 331.45 0.7 0.2 International 5 1,499 169.63 59.7 101.26 158.39 149.12 70.1 104.55 165.87 (3.2 ) (4.5 ) All Locations 78 42,209 299.58 65.7 196.82 325.88 259.16 75.5 195.63 325.60 0.6 0.1

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2021

As of December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 560.86 74.7 % $ 418.70 $ 646.24 $ 486.22 69.0 % $ 335.71 $ 512.44 24.7 % 26.1 % Miami 2 1,033 621.56 61.3 380.89 635.56 579.59 57.6 334.13 528.42 14.0 20.3 Jacksonville 1 446 527.16 65.3 344.37 749.99 494.80 59.9 296.61 609.54 16.1 23.0 Orlando 2 2,448 410.76 63.8 262.20 508.78 413.95 30.9 127.96 231.90 104.9 119.4 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 418.86 62.2 260.47 509.76 407.02 56.1 228.20 442.49 14.1 15.2 Phoenix 4 1,822 368.20 70.1 258.18 568.19 316.35 60.5 191.42 393.86 34.9 44.3 New York 2 2,486 333.65 72.8 242.88 345.93 235.96 38.7 91.33 121.50 165.9 184.7 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 288.81 79.4 229.44 337.54 241.56 53.6 129.52 187.07 77.1 80.4 San Diego 3 3,288 272.28 74.6 203.24 371.28 222.93 49.1 109.43 180.41 85.7 105.8 Austin 2 767 271.65 69.5 188.91 324.19 214.87 56.3 121.00 195.68 56.1 65.7 Philadelphia 2 810 218.52 80.6 176.19 270.04 176.82 63.3 111.97 169.50 57.3 59.3 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 259.57 61.7 160.13 230.71 171.93 42.6 73.18 92.16 118.8 150.3 Chicago 3 1,562 240.66 65.1 156.57 217.31 180.19 43.4 78.19 100.43 100.2 116.4 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 230.88 63.0 145.42 211.87 161.21 36.9 59.55 81.05 144.2 161.4 Northern Virginia 2 916 219.41 65.6 143.96 227.21 182.84 49.4 90.34 138.95 59.4 63.5 Seattle 2 1,315 229.92 62.4 143.52 188.58 182.40 32.5 59.27 74.16 142.2 154.3 Boston 2 1,495 244.35 58.5 142.90 193.67 185.65 43.3 80.46 100.33 77.6 93.0 New Orleans 1 1,333 200.59 66.2 132.74 198.18 144.71 41.9 60.68 84.82 118.8 133.6 San Antonio 2 1,512 199.52 66.3 132.30 206.09 159.93 46.6 74.53 107.51 77.5 91.7 Atlanta 2 810 181.81 72.2 131.35 205.87 156.30 58.5 91.40 129.46 43.7 59.0 Houston 5 1,942 182.97 63.8 116.73 163.85 146.57 59.4 87.04 118.95 34.1 37.7 Denver 3 1,340 182.33 61.9 112.85 163.64 151.40 43.9 66.49 86.94 69.7 88.2 Other 10 3,061 320.85 60.7 194.89 294.37 315.90 47.9 151.34 225.39 28.8 30.6 Domestic 73 40,710 301.54 66.4 200.26 327.32 261.08 47.4 123.66 195.06 61.9 67.8 International 5 1,499 162.33 55.1 89.51 130.24 90.03 33.4 30.10 43.52 197.4 199.3 All Locations 78 42,209 297.42 66.0 196.33 320.39 256.73 46.9 120.33 189.70 63.2 68.9

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2019

As of December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 560.86 74.7 % $ 418.70 $ 646.24 $ 409.40 88.1 % $ 360.59 $ 565.89 16.1 % 14.2 % Miami 2 1,033 621.56 61.3 380.89 635.56 365.48 80.3 293.65 475.18 29.7 33.8 Jacksonville 1 446 527.16 65.3 344.37 749.99 372.94 73.5 274.07 613.80 25.6 22.2 Orlando 2 2,448 410.76 63.8 262.20 508.78 295.49 69.1 204.18 415.24 28.4 22.5 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 418.86 62.2 260.47 509.76 334.73 72.0 241.11 501.85 8.0 1.6 Phoenix 4 1,822 368.20 70.1 258.18 568.19 292.50 71.9 210.32 476.62 22.8 19.2 New York 2 2,486 333.65 72.8 242.88 345.93 310.83 84.6 262.90 404.86 (7.6 ) (14.6 ) Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 288.81 79.4 229.44 337.54 259.35 84.0 217.78 331.66 5.4 1.8 San Diego 3 3,288 272.28 74.6 203.24 371.28 249.41 79.4 198.02 360.49 2.6 3.0 Austin 2 767 271.65 69.5 188.91 324.19 248.70 85.2 211.79 356.91 (10.8 ) (9.2 ) Philadelphia 2 810 218.52 80.6 176.19 270.04 217.01 85.7 185.91 305.37 (5.2 ) (11.6 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 259.57 61.7 160.13 230.71 245.82 81.5 200.27 288.52 (20.0 ) (20.0 ) Chicago 3 1,562 240.66 65.1 156.57 217.31 217.88 78.0 169.88 242.18 (7.8 ) (10.3 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 230.88 63.0 145.42 211.87 279.18 82.4 230.14 321.91 (36.8 ) (34.2 ) Northern Virginia 2 916 219.41 65.6 143.96 227.21 221.33 75.3 166.61 276.13 (13.6 ) (17.7 ) Seattle 2 1,315 229.92 62.4 143.52 188.58 225.12 82.4 185.50 250.12 (22.6 ) (24.6 ) Boston 2 1,495 244.35 58.5 142.90 193.67 239.93 83.1 199.32 288.47 (28.3 ) (32.9 ) New Orleans 1 1,333 200.59 66.2 132.74 198.18 187.65 79.0 148.30 216.97 (10.5 ) (8.7 ) San Antonio 2 1,512 199.52 66.3 132.30 206.09 185.33 69.7 129.14 189.71 2.4 8.6 Atlanta 2 810 181.81 72.2 131.35 205.87 184.71 82.7 152.76 251.41 (14.0 ) (18.1 ) Houston 5 1,942 182.97 63.8 116.73 163.85 177.93 72.0 128.14 185.48 (8.9 ) (11.7 ) Denver 3 1,340 182.33 61.9 112.85 163.64 173.47 72.9 126.48 190.45 (10.8 ) (14.1 ) Other 10 3,061 320.85 60.7 194.89 294.37 226.14 74.6 168.70 262.68 15.5 12.1 Domestic 73 40,710 301.54 66.4 200.26 327.32 261.48 78.5 205.38 335.37 (2.5 ) (2.4 ) International 5 1,499 162.33 55.1 89.51 130.24 153.01 70.9 108.44 160.74 (17.5 ) (19.0 ) All Locations 78 42,209 297.42 66.0 196.33 320.39 257.96 78.3 201.91 329.17 (2.8 ) (2.7 )

(1) To facilitate a quarter-to-quarter comparison of our operations, we typically present certain operating statistics and operating results for the periods included in this presentation on a comparable hotel basis. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on operations there is little comparability between periods. For this reason, we temporarily suspended our comparable hotel presentation and instead present hotel operating results for all consolidated hotels and, to facilitate comparisons between periods, we are presenting in these tables statistics which include the following adjustments: (1) operating results are presented for all consolidated properties owned as of December 31, 2022 but do not include the results of operations for properties sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date; and (2) operating results for acquisitions as of December 31, 2022 are reflected for full calendar years, to include results for periods prior to our ownership. For these hotels, since the year-over-year comparison includes periods prior to our ownership, the changes will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. See the Notes to Financial Information – All Owned Hotel Operating Statistics and Results for further information on these statistics. See the tables that follow for the Company’s actual operating statistics without these adjustments. The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021 and The Laura Hotel in Houston re-opened under new management in November 2021. Therefore, no adjustments were made for results of these hotels for periods prior to their openings. CBD of a location refers to the central business district.

(2) Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.



Results by Location Compared to 2021 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 566.33 70.7 % $ 400.27 $ 610.91 $ 527.16 74.1 % $ 390.37 $ 605.51 2.5 % 0.9 % Miami 2 3 632.51 56.8 359.45 600.78 532.47 64.2 342.06 523.37 5.1 14.8 Jacksonville 1 1 503.06 52.8 265.77 601.87 463.81 66.2 307.26 674.17 (13.5 ) (10.7 ) Orlando 2 2 458.37 62.1 284.45 538.94 443.69 41.5 184.28 337.70 54.4 59.6 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 328.02 51.0 167.44 318.80 381.12 59.8 228.07 486.75 (26.6 ) (34.5 ) Phoenix 4 4 371.87 73.2 272.22 617.02 351.10 72.4 254.15 533.26 7.1 15.7 New York 2 3 400.42 84.6 338.82 490.08 274.12 52.4 143.72 207.84 135.7 135.8 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 3 284.41 78.9 224.39 353.32 244.74 65.4 160.01 255.05 40.2 38.5 San Diego 3 3 260.81 70.3 183.47 356.03 233.02 60.4 140.85 253.78 30.3 40.3 Austin 2 2 303.76 67.3 204.34 337.97 235.14 68.6 161.39 243.02 26.6 39.1 Philadelphia 2 2 236.57 83.0 196.33 304.40 193.17 77.1 148.92 235.12 31.8 29.5 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 263.84 65.2 171.95 254.52 200.64 43.5 87.34 124.51 96.9 104.4 Chicago 3 4 247.44 65.8 162.89 231.90 180.45 59.1 106.70 143.91 52.7 61.1 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 6 231.97 62.7 145.39 218.72 170.28 53.4 90.94 127.26 59.9 71.9 Northern Virginia 2 2 230.54 66.5 153.24 271.96 190.63 61.2 116.76 198.88 31.3 36.7 Seattle 2 2 214.72 57.4 123.18 171.44 171.61 46.4 79.56 104.93 54.8 63.4 Boston 2 3 239.76 61.6 147.71 214.21 197.82 62.1 122.77 145.26 20.3 47.5 New Orleans 1 1 211.90 68.7 145.57 229.12 176.86 54.7 96.81 141.52 50.4 61.9 San Antonio 2 2 216.59 63.2 136.97 218.39 158.61 63.8 101.24 144.11 35.3 51.5 Atlanta 2 2 183.46 72.3 132.59 209.53 169.72 66.8 113.36 175.32 17.0 19.5 Houston 5 5 190.61 65.1 123.99 181.23 164.16 58.6 96.20 135.32 28.9 33.9 Denver 3 3 178.57 56.1 100.12 146.12 156.62 49.1 76.97 106.82 30.1 36.8 Other 10 9 279.55 60.7 169.77 266.93 252.47 53.9 136.14 194.56 24.7 37.2 Domestic 73 76 303.39 65.9 200.06 331.42 262.69 57.4 150.85 242.64 32.6 36.6 International 5 5 169.63 59.7 101.26 158.39 98.32 49.5 48.66 71.32 108.1 122.1 All Locations 78 81 299.08 65.7 196.55 325.33 258.03 57.2 147.50 237.08 33.3 37.2

Results by Location Compared to 2019 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of December 31, 2022 2019 Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 566.33 70.7 % $ 400.27 $ 610.91 $ 434.72 79.6 % $ 346.15 $ 517.77 15.6 % 18.0 % Miami 2 3 632.51 56.8 359.45 600.78 345.79 79.0 273.07 438.79 31.6 36.9 Jacksonville 1 1 503.06 52.8 265.77 601.87 334.64 62.4 208.94 497.75 27.2 20.9 Orlando 2 1 458.37 62.1 284.45 538.94 189.16 63.0 119.23 300.42 138.6 79.4 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 328.02 51.0 167.44 318.80 316.16 69.9 220.85 482.42 (24.2 ) (33.9 ) Phoenix 4 3 371.87 73.2 272.22 617.02 293.33 72.6 213.00 489.76 27.8 26.0 New York 2 3 400.42 84.6 338.82 490.08 335.19 90.2 302.22 449.65 12.1 9.0 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 6 284.41 78.9 224.39 353.32 209.25 80.2 167.91 272.84 33.6 29.5 San Diego 3 3 260.81 70.3 183.47 356.03 223.97 74.9 167.84 321.40 9.3 10.8 Austin 2 — 303.76 67.3 204.34 337.97 — — — — — — Philadelphia 2 2 236.57 83.0 196.33 304.40 219.68 86.6 190.20 316.27 3.2 (3.8 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 263.84 65.2 171.95 254.52 243.16 76.6 186.27 274.75 (7.7 ) (7.4 ) Chicago 3 4 247.44 65.8 162.89 231.90 207.41 76.1 157.94 218.58 3.1 6.1 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 231.97 62.7 145.39 218.72 261.28 82.2 214.69 305.40 (32.3 ) (28.4 ) Northern Virginia 2 3 230.54 66.5 153.24 271.96 211.84 67.4 142.76 282.58 7.3 (3.8 ) Seattle 2 2 214.72 57.4 123.18 171.44 204.05 76.8 156.81 232.64 (21.4 ) (26.3 ) Boston 2 3 239.76 61.6 147.71 214.21 234.76 78.9 185.19 264.50 (20.2 ) (19.0 ) New Orleans 1 1 211.90 68.7 145.57 229.12 185.82 76.5 142.21 209.94 2.4 9.1 San Antonio 2 2 216.59 63.2 136.97 218.39 193.12 59.9 115.62 173.80 18.5 25.7 Atlanta 2 4 183.46 72.3 132.59 209.53 181.35 80.1 145.28 243.70 (8.7 ) (14.0 ) Houston 5 4 190.61 65.1 123.99 181.23 176.32 70.9 124.95 188.16 (0.8 ) (3.7 ) Denver 3 3 178.57 56.1 100.12 146.12 167.45 62.9 105.31 174.21 (4.9 ) (16.1 ) Other 10 6 279.55 60.7 169.77 266.93 168.78 73.7 124.47 185.53 36.4 43.9 Domestic 73 75 303.39 65.9 200.06 331.42 248.81 76.4 190.10 311.83 5.2 6.3 International 5 5 169.63 59.7 101.26 158.39 149.12 70.1 104.55 165.87 (3.2 ) (4.5 ) All Locations 78 80 299.08 65.7 196.55 325.33 245.89 76.2 187.38 307.26 4.9 5.9

Results by Location Compared to 2021 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 560.86 74.7 % $ 418.70 $ 646.24 $ 486.22 69.0 % $ 335.71 $ 509.02 24.7 % 27.0 % Miami 2 3 585.71 62.7 367.36 607.26 489.24 59.1 289.20 449.18 27.0 35.2 Jacksonville 1 1 527.16 65.3 344.37 749.99 494.80 59.9 296.61 609.54 16.1 23.0 Orlando 2 2 410.76 63.8 262.20 508.78 361.22 30.5 110.24 205.66 137.9 147.4 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 418.86 62.2 260.47 509.76 407.02 56.1 228.20 442.49 14.1 15.2 Phoenix 4 4 368.20 70.1 258.18 568.19 316.35 60.5 191.42 393.86 34.9 44.3 New York 2 3 317.20 67.9 215.38 305.31 220.05 36.9 81.23 108.52 165.1 181.3 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 3 288.81 79.4 229.44 337.54 202.69 55.4 112.37 161.97 104.2 108.4 San Diego 3 3 272.28 74.6 203.24 371.28 222.93 49.1 109.43 180.41 85.7 105.8 Austin 2 2 271.65 69.5 188.91 324.19 200.48 61.9 124.02 183.98 52.3 76.2 Philadelphia 2 2 218.52 80.6 176.19 270.04 176.82 63.3 111.97 169.50 57.3 59.3 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 259.57 61.7 160.13 230.71 171.93 42.6 73.18 92.16 118.8 150.3 Chicago 3 4 232.43 63.8 148.19 204.51 172.35 42.9 73.96 94.30 100.4 116.9 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 6 230.88 63.0 145.42 211.87 159.47 36.7 58.60 79.73 148.1 165.7 Northern Virginia 2 2 219.41 65.6 143.96 227.21 169.40 47.9 81.07 126.67 77.6 79.4 Seattle 2 2 229.92 62.4 143.52 188.58 182.40 32.5 59.27 74.16 142.2 154.3 Boston 2 3 240.63 56.9 136.95 184.93 188.00 34.8 65.48 78.90 109.1 134.4 New Orleans 1 1 200.59 66.2 132.74 198.18 144.71 41.9 60.68 84.82 118.8 133.6 San Antonio 2 2 199.52 66.3 132.30 206.09 159.93 46.6 74.53 107.51 77.5 91.7 Atlanta 2 2 181.81 72.2 131.35 205.87 170.29 51.1 87.04 123.23 50.9 67.1 Houston 5 5 182.97 63.8 116.73 163.85 146.57 59.4 87.04 118.95 34.1 37.7 Denver 3 3 182.33 61.9 112.85 163.64 151.40 43.9 66.49 86.94 69.7 88.2 Other 10 9 268.65 61.1 164.13 242.02 197.12 44.3 87.35 121.09 87.9 99.9 Domestic 73 76 296.15 66.1 195.67 319.08 242.31 46.1 111.67 173.72 75.2 83.7 International 5 5 162.33 55.1 89.51 130.24 90.03 33.4 30.10 43.52 197.4 199.3 All Locations 78 81 292.23 65.7 191.97 312.55 238.73 45.7 109.05 169.58 76.0 84.3

Results by Location Compared to 2019 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of December 31, 2022 2019 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 560.86 74.7 % $ 418.70 $ 646.24 $ 409.40 88.1 % $ 360.59 $ 552.27 16.1 % 17.0 % Miami 2 3 585.71 62.7 367.36 607.26 307.46 79.6 244.73 385.98 50.1 57.3 Jacksonville 1 1 527.16 65.3 344.37 749.99 372.94 73.5 274.07 613.80 25.6 22.2 Orlando 2 1 410.76 63.8 262.20 508.78 184.12 67.9 125.02 302.71 109.7 68.1 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 418.86 62.2 260.47 509.76 334.73 72.0 241.11 501.85 8.0 1.6 Phoenix 4 3 368.20 70.1 258.18 568.19 275.09 73.3 201.56 434.38 28.1 30.8 New York 2 3 317.20 67.9 215.38 305.31 286.04 84.7 242.37 358.87 (11.1 ) (14.9 ) Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 6 288.81 79.4 229.44 337.54 213.66 83.4 178.29 273.94 28.7 23.2 San Diego 3 3 272.28 74.6 203.24 371.28 234.08 80.1 187.40 339.98 8.5 9.2 Austin 2 — 271.65 69.5 188.91 324.19 — — — — — — Philadelphia 2 2 218.52 80.6 176.19 270.04 217.01 85.7 185.91 305.37 (5.2 ) (11.6 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 259.57 61.7 160.13 230.71 245.82 81.5 200.27 288.52 (20.0 ) (20.0 ) Chicago 3 4 232.43 63.8 148.19 204.51 200.47 76.5 153.40 212.46 (3.4 ) (3.7 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 230.88 63.0 145.42 211.87 274.62 81.6 224.18 314.31 (35.1 ) (32.6 ) Northern Virginia 2 3 219.41 65.6 143.96 227.21 200.53 73.3 147.04 237.50 (2.1 ) (4.3 ) Seattle 2 2 229.92 62.4 143.52 188.58 225.12 82.4 185.50 250.12 (22.6 ) (24.6 ) Boston 2 3 240.63 56.9 136.95 184.93 236.51 81.7 193.34 267.61 (29.2 ) (30.9 ) New Orleans 1 1 200.59 66.2 132.74 198.18 187.65 79.0 148.30 216.97 (10.5 ) (8.7 ) San Antonio 2 2 199.52 66.3 132.30 206.09 185.33 69.7 129.14 189.71 2.4 8.6 Atlanta 2 4 181.81 72.2 131.35 205.87 190.60 79.9 152.21 238.76 (13.7 ) (13.8 ) Houston 5 4 182.97 63.8 116.73 163.85 177.93 72.0 128.14 185.48 (8.9 ) (11.7 ) Denver 3 3 182.33 61.9 112.85 163.64 173.47 72.9 126.48 190.45 (10.8 ) (14.1 ) Other 10 6 268.65 61.1 164.13 242.02 172.67 76.2 131.56 194.80 24.8 24.2 Domestic 73 75 296.15 66.1 195.67 319.08 242.72 78.9 191.50 305.55 2.2 4.4 International 5 5 162.33 55.1 89.51 130.24 153.01 70.9 108.44 160.74 (17.5 ) (19.0 ) All Locations 78 80 292.23 65.7 191.97 312.55 240.28 78.7 189.00 301.23 1.6 3.8

(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.









HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Results (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2019 2022 2021 2019 Number of hotels 78 78 76 78 78 76 Number of rooms 42,209 42,209 41,821 42,209 42,209 41,821 Change in All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR 30.7 % — — 68.9 % — — Change in All Owned Hotel RevPAR 28.7 % — — 63.2 % — — Operating profit (loss) margin⁽²⁾ 14.0 % 7.9 % 12.4 % 15.8 % (8.7 )% 14.6 % All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾ 29.5 % 28.4 % 28.4 % 31.8 % 23.55 % 29.6 % Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾ 34.5 % 28.6 % 32.8 % 34.6 % 25.1 % 32.0 % All Owned Hotel food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾ 34.1 % 30.3 % 33.5 % 34.8 % 26.1 % 33.3 % Net income (loss) $ 149 $ 323 $ 81 $ 643 $ (11 ) $ 932 Depreciation and amortization 166 165 175 664 762 676 Interest expense 43 63 90 156 191 222 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3 ) (10 ) 8 26 (91 ) 30 Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense 18 (271 ) 13 51 (240 ) (283 ) Severance expense (reversal) at hotel properties — (5 ) — 2 (10 ) — All Owned Hotel adjustments⁽¹⁾ — 9 (11 ) 31 85 (88 ) All Owned Hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾ $ 373 $ 274 $ 356 $ 1,573 $ 686 $ 1,489

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and the limitations on their use. All Owned Hotel adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of our hotels sold or held-for-sale as of December 31, 2022, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of December 31, 2022. All Owned Hotel results also include the results of our leased office buildings and other non-hotel revenue and expense items. The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021 and The Laura Hotel in Houston re-opened under new management in November 2021. Therefore, no adjustments were made for results of these hotels for periods prior to their openings.

(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. All Owned Hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:

Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP Results All Owned Hotel adjustments Depreciation and corporate level items All Owned Hotel Results GAAP Results Severance at hotel properties All Owned Hotel adjustments Depreciation and corporate level items All Owned Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 763 $ 2 $ — $ 765 $ 621 $ — $ (28 ) $ — $ 593 Food and beverage 386 — — 386 269 — (4 ) — 265 Other 114 2 — 116 108 — 1 — 109 Total revenues 1,263 4 — 1,267 998 — (31 ) — 967 Expenses Room 188 2 — 190 164 — (14 ) — 150 Food and beverage 253 1 — 254 192 — (7 ) — 185 Other 449 1 — 450 375 5 (19 ) — 361 Depreciation and amortization 166 — (166 ) — 165 — — (165 ) — Corporate and other expenses 30 — (30 ) — 26 — — (26 ) — Gain on insurance and business interruption settlements — — — — (3 ) — — — (3 ) Total expenses 1,086 4 (196 ) 894 919 5 (40 ) (191 ) 693 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel EBITDA $ 177 $ — $ 196 $ 373 $ 79 $ (5 ) $ 9 $ 191 $ 274





Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP Results All Owned Hotel adjustments Depreciation and corporate level items All Owned Hotel Results GAAP Results All Owned Hotel adjustments Depreciation and corporate level items All Owned Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 763 $ 2 $ — $ 765 $ 813 $ (60 ) $ — $ 753 Food and beverage 386 — — 386 424 (20 ) — 404 Other 114 2 — 116 97 (1 ) — 96 Total revenues 1,263 4 — 1,267 1,334 (81 ) — 1,253 Expenses Room 188 2 — 190 209 (24 ) — 185 Food and beverage 253 1 — 254 285 (17 ) — 268 Other 449 1 — 450 473 (29 ) — 444 Depreciation and amortization 166 — (166 ) — 175 — (175 ) — Corporate and other expenses 30 — (30 ) — 27 — (27 ) — Gain on insurance and business interruption settlements — — — — (1 ) — 1 — Total expenses 1,086 4 (196 ) 894 1,168 (70 ) (201 ) 897 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel EBITDA $ 177 $ — $ 196 $ 373 $ 166 $ (11 ) $ 201 $ 356



