Inaugural Positive Leadership Awards Recognizes OWLS CEO Dr. Joel Bennett
Two OWLS team initiatives, “Presence Check-In” and “Weekly Kudos,” were acknowledged for their innovative, inspiring approaches to leadership.
This award is deeply meaningful to our entire team, and to me as it validates the foundational principles that guide us every day.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizational Wellness and Learning Systems (OWLS), is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Dr. Joel Bennett is a winner of the 2022 Positive Leadership Awards. Bennett joins 24 leaders from various sectors around the globe (from retail and logistics to education), and was recognized as a “positive leadership champion, helping people, teams and organizations thrive.” In its first year, the awards received 11,688 nominations from 22 countries across six continents.
— Dr. Joel Bennett
Description of Winner’s “Best Practice”
Weekly and most all staff meetings at OWLS start with a “Presence Check-In.” Team members share how present they are on a scale of 1 to 10. 1=tuned out, unmotivated and 10=engaged, excited. This is followed by “Weekly Kudos” where team members take turns acknowledging each other’s contributions, especially ways they received support. Following project updates, the meetings end with a discussion of OWLS company values: (integrity, evidence-based, collaborative, creative, thoughtful, and responsive), followed by staff sharing a value they resonate with that week and an explanation of why.
“As a scientist and entrepreneur, I have found from both studies and business experience that authentic, inclusive leadership is always the most effective, productive, and at the end of the day, rewarding,” said Dr. Bennett, OWLS CEO, and founder. “This award is deeply meaningful to our entire team; it validates the foundational principles that guide us every day – where true leadership is a dynamic, collaborative, team sport. This is a great honor. We hope other organizations value authenticity and inclusiveness for leadership going forward.”
The Positive Leadership Awards were founded to honor individuals who work to create positive working environments through their everyday actions. Their progressive leadership practices enable transforming individuals, teams, and organizations from good to great. The awards were founded by the Positive Leadership Institute. Founded in 2022, the Positive Leadership Institute studies and disseminates what distinguishes great leaders from good managers with the goal to promote the adoption of positive leadership as a new standard in organizations worldwide.
“We have been overwhelmed by the enormous number of entries to this year’s Positive Leadership Awards. We’ve seen nominations from all sectors and locations, demonstrating an encouraging degree of innovation, empathy, inspiration, and positivity,” said Dmitry Golubnichy, Spokesperson for the Positive Leadership Awards and the Founder of the Positive Leadership Institute. “Selecting winners for these inaugural awards was incredibly difficult. But our winning shortlist, truly deserve the accolade for their inspiring commitment to forward-thinking positive leadership.”
“Speaking on behalf of the entire OWLS team, we’re delighted that Dr. Bennett’s inspiring, positive leadership was singled out for this prestigious award,” said Cynthia Conigliaro, OWLS Marketing Director/New Business Partnerships. “He has instilled in us the values of collaboration, support, hard work, and resilience. Dr. Bennett’s leadership style is evident across all levels of our organization: on an individual level during one on one interactions with staff, at a team level when collaborating on group projects and in team meetings, and at an organizational level when working with clients on a wide variety of complex organizational issues.”
In addition to being a 2022 Positive Leadership Awards recipient, Dr. Bennett received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Wellness Institute (NWI) at their June 2022 Annual Conference. He has also authored or co-authored a series of books on Well-Being Leadership, including Heart-Centered Leadership (3rd edition), Well-Being Champions, and Your Best Self at Work. His eagerly anticipated course on Well-Being Leadership starts in March. Please download his new book on presence at www.presencequest.life.
About OWLS
Since 1990, OWLS has helped businesses understand, improve, and maintain the positive feedback system between worker health and total organizational health. Their work, based on scientific research, is customized to meet each business’s unique set of needs, risks, and current level of wellness. OWLS uses a variety of tools to help, including employee surveys, culture audits, workshops, coaching at all levels (worker to executive), team retreats, design of assessment or performance appraisal systems, and policy development. OWLS’ previous clients include organizations in federal and local governments, military, hospitality/hotel, healthcare, construction, police and 9-1-1, professional organizations, and higher education. For more, visit www.organizationalwellness.com
