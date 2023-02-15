Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,312 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to London

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to London, United Kingdom, February 16-17 to participate in the Nature Action: Private Sector Mobilisation Event sponsored by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

While in London Special Envoy Medina, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental Affairs, will engage with counterparts and private sector representatives to strengthen support for implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework, advance nature finance efforts, and champion action to conserve and protect nature.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

You just read:

Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to London

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.