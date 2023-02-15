Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to London

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to London, United Kingdom, February 16-17 to participate in the Nature Action: Private Sector Mobilisation Event sponsored by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

While in London Special Envoy Medina, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental Affairs, will engage with counterparts and private sector representatives to strengthen support for implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework, advance nature finance efforts, and champion action to conserve and protect nature.

