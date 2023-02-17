Overseas Pakistanis Can Give American-style Healthcare for their Parents & Families in Pakistan
Human-Healthcare.com is a team of highly professional and skilled doctors from Pakistan, Canada, USA & UK serving parents and families in Pakistan
Thanks for making my life easy. The team comes home, same experts every time. They do the tests, checkups, & recommend medicines & everything else. Parents are comfortable & so am I. Amazing service”KARACHI, SIND, PAKISTAN, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Parents and loved ones in Karachi can now get world class treatment from Human-Healthcare.com", announced its co-founder, Dr. Atif Zafar who is a physician leader practicing in the US and Canada.
— Asad, Dallas, USA - Customer of Human-Healthcare.com
"Overseas Pakistanis can now provide the finest healthcare services for their loved ones in the comfort of their homes", he adds.
Human Health Care is a team of highly professional and skilled doctors from Pakistan, Canada, USA and UK who are enthusiastic to build a personalized care health model for beloved family members in Pakistan. "Our health care model is expanding day by day because we treat our subscriber as a part of our family", Dr. Zafar also adds that after launching Karachi, they are planning to provide services very soon in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.
Human-Healthcare.com's Care Plan aims to provide the most effective and appropriate care for our highly esteemed subscriber, taking into consideration the subscriber's medical history, current condition, and treatment preferences.
Dr. Zafar adds, "As overseas Pakistanis, being away from our country and from our families is not fun. We feel miserable if a loved one gets sick and we can't do anything about it due to being far away."
He elaborates further, "We are hoping parents & loved ones in Karachi can experience the latest technology, humanistic personalized service, plus American & British medical expertise without going out of their homes."
Another co-founder, Dr. Shoib Ghayas who is a successful Family Physician in the UK, and serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Human-Healthcare.com, shared his story, "The Covid-19 Pandemic hit me while I was working as a Family Physician in England. It was shocking news for me when I came to know my father had severe COVID-19 infection during peak of pandemic. I travelled back to Pakistan at risk of losing my job, leaving behind my wife and daughter in the UK to spend a couple of months in Karachi focusing on my father's health. Alhamdulillah, he recovered, but it was a challenging time for our family and my professional life. Although I was fortunate enough to do so, I have heard many stories of expats struggling to travel back home due to work, visa, or household commitments. We have launched Human-Healthcare.com as we acknowledge how overseas Pakistani are balancing their careers, family life abroad, along with ensuring their loved ones are well cared back in Pakistan. The Human-Healthcare.com team is working on a model to provide the best care our parents and families need".
One of the ways Human-Healthcare.com is able to provide personalized healthcare to its subscribers is through well-designed and organized technology framework. With a secure electronic medical record, cutting-edge gadgets (such as blood pressure, ECG machine, otoscope, dermatoscope and electronic stethoscope), US, Canadian and UK based consultants, the care teams are accurately diagnosing and making appropriate treatment plan.
"Overseas Pakistanis can visit Human-Healthcare.com and enroll their Karachi-based families in a monthly subscription program. Experience the change in life of your parents", Dr. Ghayas said during the press release session.
YouTube