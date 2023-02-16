London Gold is Excited to be Included in the Scottsdale Monopoly Release
The Scottsdale Monopoly Edition features local businesses and attractions with the goal of highlighting the best of Scottsdale, Arizona.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold is excited to be included in Monopoly's Scottsdale release of the new edition of their popular board game. The Scottsdale edition features a selection of businesses in the city that contribute to its vibrant culture and are beloved by locals, including London Gold. The Scottsdale Monopoly edition is the latest addition to the popular board game's lineup. This year, players can use their Monopoly money on luxury shopping on London Gold, which has been a fixture in the Scottsdale area since 1979. If a player picks up a Chance Card, they can celebrate their engagement in the game by paying a design fee at London Gold. This resembles what London Gold offers its customers in terms of custom jewelry design and fine engagement rings!
London Gold is proud to be associated with such an iconic brand, and their team is honored that Monopoly fans will now have the opportunity to interact with the brand in a fun way. The Scottsdale Monopoly edition is available for purchase online at London Gold.
About the Company:
London Gold
London Gold prides itself in being a retailer that is not only a place where people go to shop for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place they think of when they need something special. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. They carry imported international designer pieces as well as 14 karat, 18 karat and platinum jewelry—all crafted by in-house master jewelers. Their selection of precious stones is unparalleled, and they carry beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when looking for a meaningful gift. London Gold is located in Arizona, with showrooms in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Arrowhead.
David Diamond
London Gold
+1 480-367-1717
marketing@londongold.com