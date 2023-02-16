Hounds Town USA Reveals Bold New Look Through Strategic Brand Evolution
Leading Dog Daycare and Boarding Concept Freshens its Logo and Marketing Efforts in Tandem with Monumental GrowthORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hounds Town USA announced today the launch of its brand evolution, unleashing a fresh take on the company’s “Hounds Town” image systemwide.
Hounds Town USA is embarking on the future of its daycare and boarding concept by publicizing a new logo and branding initiative. As part of the brand’s commitment to providing a home away from home for all dogs, this strategic renewed look takes design elements that are both quirky and unique, and creates a personality that perfectly depicts the Hounds Town experience.
The new trademarked logo, one of the biggest changes leading the pack, now features the sharpest house on the block bringing a noticeably happy hound into town. With energetic and inviting teal, light blue and lime green colors, the branding embraces the harmony that represents the Hounds Town mission of allowing dogs to simply be themselves. The colors are bold, enthusiastic and often accompanied with hand-drawn illustrations and lively photos of pets, which naturally evokes joy while simultaneously celebrating the brand’s diverse clientele. Altogether, the evolution fully encompasses the brand’s motto: We do it for the dogs.
“This brand evolution comes during such an exciting time at Hounds Town, and our fresh look now better represents our commitment to authenticity and inclusivity,” said Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “Our fantastic marketing team made this rebrand possible, crafting a brand persona that captures the heart of Hounds Town, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome. We’re confident the imagery and the feelings it evokes will truly resonate with our franchisees, team members and pet parents alike.”
Supporting the design direction of this brand evolution was Laine Dorsey, Senior Art Director, and Nicole DeMarco, Senior Copywriter, with Moroch, an integrated marketing agency that specializes in building brands through data, strategy, media and creative material.
“As newcomers to a competitive market, Hounds Town needed a brand identity that stood out amongst the pack,” said Dorsey and DeMarco. “We channeled their personality into branding that’s as dynamic and playful as the pets they care for.”
Playing an integral role in making the new vision of Hounds Town, Dorsey’s creative brought the brand to life with playful illustrations and a beautiful and bold color palette. DeMarco focused on evolving the voice that authentically depicted the brand’s truth.
“This new look is the perfect intersection between funky and sleek,” said David Martinelli, VP of Marketing at Hounds Town USA. “The new logos, colors, fonts and imagery work in tandem to bring our elevated vision to life, furthering our mission to deliver top-notch care to pet parents and their dogs on every level. We’re bringing an added level of sophistication, while maintaining a refreshingly fun design.”
Hounds Town’s brand evolution reveal comes on the heels of an incredible year of growth and achievements. In fact, in 2022, the brand drove an 86% increase in stores opened compared to the year prior and added 50+ locations in development nationwide. The brand is off to an equally strong start in 2023, landing on Entrepreneur magazine’s coveted Franchise 500® list last month. This highly sought-after award-ranking helps reinforce Hounds Town’s reputation as a leader in the pet care space and its goal to open 25 stores this year. Supporting Hounds Town’s ambitious growth in 2023 is its new partnership with All Points Public Relations, a national integrated PR firm.
Hounds Town USA is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, luxury boarding and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all-day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart from other daycares, Hounds Town USA has a no breed discrimination policy, making it easier for pet owners to find reliable care. For feline lovers, Hounds Town USA also offers specially-designed, cat condos for overnight boarding as well.
ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USA
Founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or disability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dogs’ physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined “Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has more than 40 locations open across the country, with 25 more openings projected in 2023. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com.
For information on franchising with Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com/franchising.
