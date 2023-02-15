Public Hearing on the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3

Contact:

Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Caitlin Starks (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

February 15, 2023

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on Draft Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for American Lobster. The meeting will be held from from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

ASMFC is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 regarding proposed measures to increase protection of the Gulf of Maine/Georges Bank (GOM/GBK) lobster spawning stock.

To read the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AmLobsterDraftAddendumXXVII_PublicComment.pdf.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the American Lobster Draft Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 either by attending the state public hearing or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, March 31, 2023 and should be mailed to: Caitlin Starks, Senior FMP Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, faxed to (703) 842-0741, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Lobster Draft Addendum XXVII).

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife. and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at www.wildnh.com/marine.