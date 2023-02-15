Submit Release
Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results, Issues 2023 Guidance, Announces Sale of Its Personal Care Line of Business and Signs Innovative Palliative Care at Home Partnership With BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022.

Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $2.7 million to $562.0 million compared to $559.3 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $31.7 million compared to $34.0 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.97 compared to $1.04 in 2021.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $59.9 million compared to $64.8 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $562.0 million compared to $559.3 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $38.0 million compared to $38.8 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.16 compared to $1.18 in 2021.

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $9.1 million to $2,223.2 million compared to $2,214.1 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $118.6 million compared to $209.1 million in 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.63 compared to $6.34 in 2021.

Adjusted Year End Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $262.1 million compared to $299.6 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $2,232.5 million compared to $2,207.6 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $163.4 million compared to $196.1 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $5.01 compared to $5.95 in 2021.

* See below for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

2023 Guidance

  • Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.244 billion to $2.274 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $230 million to $240 million.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.13 to $4.36 based on an estimated 32.9 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made.

Personal Care Divestiture

On February 10, 2023, we signed a definitive agreement to sell our personal care line of business (excluding the Florida operations). The divestment is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Palliative Care Partnership

We also announced a new agreement between Contessa Health Management, LLC, an Amedisys subsidiary, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide members in Middle Tennessee with palliative care in the comfort of their home.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am very pleased with the way we closed out 2022 and thankful for the efforts of our nearly 20,000 associates who helped to deliver a strong quarter of performance. 2022 was a tumultuous year, but we are building momentum and have started 2023 off on the right foot. Our focus on people, growth, clinical optimization and Contessa will pay dividends as we progress throughout 2023, and our commitment to our patients and the highest quality care will help to further differentiate Amedisys. I am also thrilled to announce that we have signed an innovative partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide palliative care at home. This partnership is the first true example of the power of a combined Amedisys and Contessa platform, and we are excited to be able to expand our care continuum to best serve BlueCross BlueShield’s membership. Finally, we announced that we will be divesting our personal care line of business. We are committed to building personal care networks and look forward to the continued engagement with our network partners. 2023 will be an exciting year for Amedisys, and we look forward to consistency in our performance, continued innovation across all our lines of business and expanding our reach so that more patients can receive care where they want it most, their homes."

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2023 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through March 16, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13735891.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. Over 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees in 532 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors or payment methodologies; changes in the case mix of our patients; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)        
Net service revenue $ 562,064     $ 559,317     $ 2,223,199     $ 2,214,112  
Other operating income                     13,300  
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization   317,167       317,168       1,260,425       1,233,356  
General and administrative expenses:              
Salaries and benefits   132,003       125,185       508,791       474,718  
Non-cash compensation   570       5,949       16,560       23,809  
Other   60,856       53,718       228,707       212,713  
Depreciation and amortization   5,230       9,138       24,935       30,901  
Impairment charge               3,009        
Operating expenses   515,826       511,158       2,042,427       1,975,497  
Operating income   46,238       48,159       180,772       251,915  
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   70             178       49  
Interest expense   (5,781 )     (2,791 )     (22,228 )     (9,525 )
Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments   397       1,017       (45 )     4,949  
Gain on equity method investments         6             31,098  
Miscellaneous, net   412       492       1,567       1,745  
Total other (expense) income, net   (4,902 )     (1,276 )     (20,528 )     28,316  
Income before income taxes   41,336       46,883       160,244       280,231  
Income tax expense   (9,790 )     (12,873 )     (42,545 )     (70,065 )
Net income   31,546       34,010       117,699       210,166  
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests   171       37       910       (1,094 )
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 31,717     $ 34,047     $ 118,609     $ 209,072  
Basic earnings per common share:              
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.98     $ 1.04     $ 3.65     $ 6.41  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,511       32,594       32,517       32,642  
Diluted earnings per common share:              
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.97     $ 1.04     $ 3.63     $ 6.34  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,602       32,823       32,653       32,972  


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

  As of December 31,
    2022       2021  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,540     $ 42,694  
Restricted cash   13,593       3,075  
Patient accounts receivable   296,785       274,961  
Prepaid expenses   11,628       10,356  
Other current assets   26,415       25,598  
Total current assets   388,961       356,684  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,364 and $96,937   16,026       18,435  
Operating lease right of use assets   102,856       101,257  
Goodwill   1,287,399       1,196,090  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,604 and $19,900   101,167       111,190  
Deferred income tax assets         289  
Other assets   79,836       73,023  
Total assets $ 1,976,245     $ 1,856,968  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 43,735     $ 38,217  
Payroll and employee benefits   125,387       141,001  
Accrued expenses   137,390       150,836  
Current portion of long-term obligations   15,496       12,995  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   33,521       31,233  
Total current liabilities   355,529       374,282  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   419,420       432,075  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   69,504       69,309  
Deferred income tax liabilities   20,411        
Other long-term obligations   4,808       4,979  
Total liabilities   869,672       880,645  
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,891,186 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,518,278 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding   38       38  
Additional paid-in capital   755,063       728,118  
Treasury stock at cost, 5,372,908 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock   (461,200 )     (435,868 )
Retained earnings   757,672       639,063  
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,051,573       931,351  
Noncontrolling interests   55,000       44,972  
Total equity   1,106,573       976,323  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,976,245     $ 1,856,968  


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)        
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net income $ 31,546     $ 34,010     $ 117,699     $ 210,166  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   5,230       9,138       24,935       30,901  
Non-cash compensation   570       5,949       16,560       23,809  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   11,247       10,183       46,029       40,364  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   12       (60 )     519       (124 )
Gain on equity method investments         (6 )           (31,098 )
Deferred income taxes   4,346       9,853       23,377       44,582  
Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments   (397 )     (1,017 )     45       (4,949 )
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount   248       248       991       917  
Return on equity method investments   1,365       1,075       5,163       5,343  
Impairment charge               3,009        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:              
Patient accounts receivable   4,036       (392 )     (14,230 )     (18,030 )
Other current assets   16,404       (5,983 )     (3,525 )     (12,202 )
Other assets   155       (79 )     438       (1,017 )
Accounts payable   (992 )     (3,161 )     4,894       (4,353 )
Accrued expenses   (12,592 )     (17,552 )     (39,382 )     (26,915 )
Other long-term obligations   (9,065 )     (27,011 )     (8,822 )     (28,796 )
Operating lease liabilities   (10,311 )     (9,273 )     (41,175 )     (36,645 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (919 )     (756 )     (3,242 )     (3,060 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   40,883       5,166       133,283       188,893  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets   163       9       252       135  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment         4       66       144  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,827 )     (1,115 )     (6,165 )     (6,302 )
Investments in technology assets   (202 )     (272 )     (1,050 )     (419 )
Investment in equity method investee         (200 )     (637 )     (200 )
Purchase of cost method investment         (5,000 )     (15,000 )     (5,000 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired         (5,093 )     (71,952 )     (269,965 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,866 )     (11,667 )     (94,486 )     (281,607 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options   1,226       348       2,304       2,054  
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan   991       946       3,848       3,968  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (32 )     (204 )     (7,981 )     (16,898 )
Noncontrolling interest contributions   1,401       250       3,501       250  
Noncontrolling interest distributions   (136 )     (494 )     (1,561 )     (1,747 )
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest   1,876             5,817        
Proceeds from borrowings under term loan                     290,312  
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit   50,500             534,500       500,700  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit   (69,000 )           (534,500 )     (551,700 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (3,170 )     (3,250 )     (13,296 )     (9,143 )
Debt issuance costs                     (2,792 )
Provider relief fund advance         (58,535 )           (60,000 )
Purchase of company stock         (14,999 )     (17,351 )     (99,878 )
Payment of accrued contingent consideration               (5,714 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (16,344 )     (75,938 )     (30,433 )     55,126  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   22,673       (82,439 )     8,364       (37,588 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   31,460       128,208       45,769       83,357  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,133     $ 45,769     $ 54,133     $ 45,769  
               
               


               
  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
  (Unaudited)        
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 5,786   $ 1,812   $ 14,939   $ 5,291
Cash paid for Infinity ZPIC interest $ 1,211   $   $ 12,755   $
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 431   $ 8,615   $ 24,013   $ 34,097
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:              
Accrued contingent consideration $   $   $ 19,195   $
Noncontrolling interest contribution $   $   $ 8,900   $
Days revenue outstanding (1)   46.1     43.2     46.1     43.2

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 222.8     $ 230.1  
Non-Medicare   119.8       107.2  
Net service revenue   342.6       337.3  
Cost of service   195.7       193.1  
Gross margin   146.9       144.2  
Depreciation and amortization   0.7       1.0  
Other general and administrative expenses   89.1       84.7  
Operating income $ 57.1     $ 58.5  
Same Store Growth (1):      
Medicare revenue   (6 %)     1 %
Non-Medicare revenue   8 %     6 %
Total admissions   5 %     2 %
Total volume (2)   1 %     2 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):      
Admissions   94,365       87,142  
Recertifications   44,546       46,390  
Total volume   138,911       133,532  
       
Medicare completed episodes   75,835       78,693  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 2,989     $ 2,951  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)   12.5       13.7  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 103.83     $ 98.16  
Clinical manager cost per visit   11.73       10.39  
Total cost per visit $ 115.56     $ 108.55  
Visits   1,693,215       1,778,512  


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 891.3     $ 914.5  
Non-Medicare   464.2       439.3  
Net service revenue   1,355.5       1,353.8  
Other operating income         7.3  
Cost of service   769.0       756.6  
Gross margin   586.5       604.5  
Depreciation and amortization   4.0       4.3  
Other general and administrative expenses   348.5       328.5  
Operating income $ 234.0     $ 271.7  
Same Store Growth (1):      
Medicare revenue   (5 %)     8 %
Non-Medicare revenue   2 %     9 %
Total admissions   3 %     6 %
Total volume (2)   %     5 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):      
Admissions   374,631       353,075  
Recertifications   178,101       183,134  
Total volume   552,732       536,209  
       
Medicare completed episodes   304,012       311,531  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 3,010     $ 2,959  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)   12.9       13.9  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 99.90     $ 93.44  
Clinical manager cost per visit   11.08       9.75  
Total cost per visit $ 110.98     $ 103.19  
Visits   6,929,137       7,331,935  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% effective April 1, 2022 and at 2% effective July 1, 2022.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 186.3     $ 193.9  
Non-Medicare   11.3       11.0  
Net service revenue   197.6       204.9  
Cost of service   103.3       110.8  
Gross margin   94.3       94.1  
Depreciation and amortization   0.6       0.7  
Other general and administrative expenses   51.3       54.0  
Operating income $ 42.4     $ 39.4  
Same Store Growth (1):      
Medicare revenue   (4 %)     %
Hospice admissions   (8 %)     (1 %)
Average daily census   (2 %)     (4 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):      
Hospice admissions   12,629       13,857  
Average daily census   12,878       13,237  
Revenue per day, net $ 166.82     $ 168.24  
Cost of service per day $ 87.21     $ 91.01  
Average discharge length of stay   94       90  


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 744.1     $ 750.1  
Non-Medicare   43.7       41.7  
Net service revenue   787.8       791.8  
Other operating income         6.0  
Cost of service   426.5       425.2  
Gross margin   361.3       372.6  
Depreciation and amortization   2.3       2.7  
Other general and administrative expenses   203.3       198.4  
Operating income $ 155.7     $ 171.5  
Same Store Growth (1):      
Medicare revenue   (1 %)     %
Hospice admissions   (1 %)     2 %
Average daily census   (1 %)     (4 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):      
Hospice admissions   52,656       53,507  
Average daily census   13,091       13,271  
Revenue per day, net $ 164.88     $ 163.47  
Cost of service per day $ 89.26     $ 87.77  
Average discharge length of stay   91       94  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2022     2021
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare   15.9     15.1
Net service revenue   15.9     15.1
Cost of service   12.3     11.7
Gross margin   3.6     3.4
Depreciation and amortization      
Other general and administrative expenses   2.3     2.4
Operating income $ 1.3   $ 1.0
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours   453,644     500,546
Clients served   7,720     7,867
Shifts   193,220     215,167
Revenue per hour $ 35.07   $ 30.09
Revenue per shift $ 82.34   $ 69.99
Hours per shift   2.3     2.3


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare   61.4     65.0
Net service revenue   61.4     65.0
Cost of service   46.7     49.1
Gross margin   14.7     15.9
Depreciation and amortization   0.1     0.2
Other general and administrative expenses   9.2     11.2
Operating income $ 5.4   $ 4.5
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours   1,851,563     2,275,511
Clients served   10,448     12,074
Shifts   791,596     974,409
Revenue per hour $ 33.15   $ 28.54
Revenue per shift $ 77.55   $ 66.66
Hours per shift   2.3     2.3


Segment Information - High Acuity Care

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 1.9     $  
Non-Medicare   4.0       2.0  
Net service revenue   5.9       2.0  
Cost of service   5.9       1.6  
Gross margin         0.4  
Depreciation and amortization   0.9       0.8  
Other general and administrative expenses   8.3       6.1  
Operating loss $ (9.2 )   $ (6.5 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   108       61  
Limited risk admissions   374       225  
Total admissions   482       286  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 12,282     $ 11,565  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,545     $ 5,740  
           
Number of admitting joint ventures (1)   8       7  


  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 5.2     $  
Non-Medicare   13.3       3.5  
Net service revenue   18.5       3.5  
Cost of service   18.2       2.5  
Gross margin   0.3       1.0  
Depreciation and amortization   3.3       1.3  
Impairment charge   3.0        
Other general and administrative expenses   33.1       10.0  
Operating loss $ (39.1 )   $ (10.3 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   448       107  
Limited risk admissions   1,142       413  
Total admissions   1,590       520  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 11,273     $ 10,457  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,553     $ 5,693  
       
Number of admitting joint ventures (1)   8       7  

(1) Prior year count has been recast to include admitting joint ventures only.

Segment Information - Corporate

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2022     2021
Financial Information (in millions):      
Other general and administrative expenses $ 42.3   $ 37.6
Depreciation and amortization   3.0     6.6
Total operating expenses $ 45.3   $ 44.2


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021
Financial Information (in millions):      
Other general and administrative expenses $ 160.0   $ 163.1
Depreciation and amortization   15.2     22.4
Total operating expenses $ 175.2   $ 185.5


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021       2022       2021  
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 31,717   $ 34,047     $ 118,609     $ 209,072  
Add:              
Income tax expense   9,790     12,873       42,545       70,065  
Interest expense, net   5,711     2,791       22,050       9,476  
Depreciation and amortization   5,230     9,138       24,935       30,901  
Certain items (1)   7,441     6,412       58,361       (18,028 )
Interest component of certain items (1)       (451 )     (4,445 )     (1,888 )
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 59,889   $ 64,810     $ 262,055     $ 299,598  


Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net service revenue $ 562,064   $ 559,317   $ 2,223,199   $ 2,214,112  
Add:              
Certain items (1)           9,305     (6,541 )
Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 562,064   $ 559,317   $ 2,232,504   $ 2,207,571  


Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Other operating income $   $   $   $ 13,300  
Add:              
Certain items (1)               (13,300 )
Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $   $   $   $  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 31,717   $ 34,047   $ 118,609   $ 209,072  
Add:              
Certain items (1)   6,251     4,764     44,838     (12,923 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 37,968   $ 38,811   $ 163,447   $ 196,149  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.97   $ 1.04   $ 3.63   $ 6.34  
Add:              
Certain items (1)   0.19     0.15     1.37     (0.39 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.16   $ 1.18   $ 5.01   $ 5.95  

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Certain Items:

  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2022 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:      
Contingency accrual $   $ 9,305  
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:      
COVID-19 costs   1,510     8,747  
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   33     1,382  
Fuel supplement   261     3,576  
Integration costs       1,712  
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   1,443     11,298  
COVID-19 costs   107     503  
Executive Board of Directors transition award       3,500  
Severance   993     993  
Legal fees - non-routine       241  
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   2,247     5,792  
Legal settlement       (1,058 )
Fuel supplement   33     251  
Investment impairment       3,009  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Interest component of certain items       4,445  
Other (income) expense, net   814     4,665  
Total $ 7,441   $ 58,361  
Net of tax $ 6,251   $ 44,838  
Diluted EPS $ 0.19   $ 1.37  


  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2021 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:      
Contingency accrual $   $ (6,541 )
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:      
CARES Act funds       (13,300 )
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:      
COVID-19 costs   4,323     20,780  
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   1,310     7,559  
COVID-19 costs   140     716  
Pre-acquisition legal settlement       1,825  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Interest component of certain items   451     1,888  
Other (income) expense, net   188     (30,955 )
Total $ 6,412   $ (18,028 )
Net of tax $ 4,764   $ (12,923 )
Diluted EPS $ 0.15   $ (0.39 )

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.


