Auditor Fitzpatrick releases monthly reports on municipalities and special district financial information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (February 15, 2023) -- Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

 

One report includes cities, towns, and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection, and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

 

A total of 328 municipalities and 401 taxing districts were required to file by December 31 because their fiscal year ended on June 30. Of those entities, 555 filed financial reports timely.

 

These reports also include information on 14 municipalities and 13 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of December to the State Auditor's Office.

 

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.

