Debut Work on the Power of Reincarnation Wins Second Place in Most Moving Book Award

SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moving Words Agency is a review company that offers various marketing services to self-published authors. While relatively new, the company has made great strides in pursuing multiple books of different genres to find something genuinely moving.

This year is no different as the company has since kicked off the year by awarding two authors with "The Most Moving Book" Award in 2023. The first-place winner is Beverly J. Armento's memoir, "Seeing Eye Girl," which details her tumultuous childhood relationship with her mother.

The second-place winner is "Turning the Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me on the Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time," a debut book by author Alla Kaluzhny. The book describes her ability to connect with her past lives and the lessons she has learned along the way. Using guided meditation and various practical techniques in Spiritual Psychology, she could piece together her collective experience, which held all the answers to her questions about herself.

In a featured article from The Moving Words, the company states:

"When it comes to Moving Words, we think of the process of making a change. Alla Kaluzhny illustrates this sentiment in her inspirational book, "Turning the Pages."

Through exploring her past lives, she pens her experiences precisely, writing her observations and discovering the skills she must learn to resolve her issues. When reading the book, we can't help but feel moved to do the same. Regardless of whether we are gifted, the author does a great job of opening our minds to the possibilities of realities beyond this realm. Her gentle way with words are moving and captivating, never forceful, which gives you the impression that no matter what your choice, she believes you will always have one. Nothing is more moving than being reminded of our power to choose. Reading this book helps readers remember that choice and always see their life experiences as a lesson for learning—from our past and current lives."

Readers can also check out the comprehensive book review that was posted on the company's website.

As a winner of "The Most Moving Book 2023 Award", the author will receive $5,000 worth of professional marketing services. Fans of Ms. Kaluzhny's work will find her book available on Amazon in both eBook and Paperback formats. You may also reach her at her official author website.

Mike Ramos
The Moving Words
