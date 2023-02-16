Regional Transportation District (RTD) is Improving the Air Quality in its Buses with MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration
RTD is improving the air quality in its transit fleet by upgrading the filtration in each of its buses with MERV-13 equivalent filters from Lumin-Air Transit.
Our pre-purchase testing showed excellent airflow through Lumin-Air’s filters. Lumin-Air’s filters were easy to adapt to our buses, and replacement filter media is very economical.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Weidenaar, Technical Services Manager for RTD, said, “Improving air quality is part of RTD’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier environment for our customers and operators. By upgrading to MERV-13 equivalent filtration, we are capturing and removing a greater number of contaminants from the air.”
— Nick Rorres, Equipment Engineer for RTD
Nick Rorres, Equipment Engineer for RTD, added, “Our pre-purchase testing showed excellent airflow through Lumin-Air’s filters. Lumin-Air’s filters were easy to adapt to our buses, and replacement filter media is very economical.”
“We’re glad to be a part of RTD’s commitment to improving the air quality on its buses. Higher efficiency filtration is the most common and effective way to improve air quality, and it doesn’t add chemicals, ions or gases to the air people breathe. A visual example of our filters removing ultrafine particulate matter like smoke from the air can be found on our website, https://lumin-air.com/mass-transit-clean-air/, or on YouTube, Lumin-Air Smoke Filtration, ” said Lumin-Air’s Dan Fillenwarth.
About RTD: The Regional Transportation District develops, operates and maintains a public transportation system that meets the transit needs of close to 3 million people within an eight-county service area in the Denver Metro region. For more information, visit rtd-denver.com, call 303-299-6000 and follow along on social media: www.facebook.com/RideRTD, https://twitter.com/RideRTD on Twitter, @ridertd on Instagram and https://www.youtube.com/@rideRTDco on YouTube. For the most current RTD news, visit the News Stop, at rtd-denver.com/news-stop.
About Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by increasing effective ventilation in mass transit vehicles, school buses, rail, special purpose/mobility vehicles and buildings. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and, as an option, supplement with UV-C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE, the U.S. EPA and the U.S. CDC for pathogen mitigation. Visit https://lumin-air.com/mass-transit-clean-air/ or call (866) 586-4619.
