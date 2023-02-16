Regional Transportation District (RTD) is Improving the Air Quality in its Buses with MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration

RTD is adding MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration in its buses from Lumin-Air

RTD is improving the air quality in its transit fleet by upgrading the filtration in each of its buses with MERV-13 equivalent filters from Lumin-Air Transit.

Our pre-purchase testing showed excellent airflow through Lumin-Air’s filters. Lumin-Air’s filters were easy to adapt to our buses, and replacement filter media is very economical.” — Nick Rorres, Equipment Engineer for RTD