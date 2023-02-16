Ghost Nation unleashes new single ”Help Me”
Hailing from Sweden, the duo Ghost Nation, is excited to unveil their latest single "Help Me" 17th of February.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost Nation, who has gained a reputation for their unique blend of pop/rock and emotive lyrics, has amassed millions of streams world wide and success on playlists with their previous releases.
"Help Me" is a powerful and moving track that delves into the struggles of mental health and the importance of asking for help. The band's signature sound, characterized by soaring vocals and driving instrumentals, is on full display in this new release.
"We are thrilled to share this new music with our fans," says Micke Berg. "It's a very personal and meaningful song for us and we hope it resonates with listeners and encourages them to open up about their own struggles."
Release day: Friday 17 February 2023
The single is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms. Ghost Nation is planning to release more music in the near future.
Ghost Nation was formed 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, by songwriters and producers Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur. Their debut release was well-received worldwide. And their song, "Unforgiven", streamed on Spotify over 1.3M times reached No. 1 in +20 countries on Spotify Viral 50 lists. In the past year, Unforgiven has also been played over 2.9 M times on youtube.
”Help Me” was written and produced by Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur, and mixed and mastered by Lars Norgren (Tove Lo, Måns Zelmerlöw, Loreen).
Listen on Soundcloud
FOLLOW GHOST NATION:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostNationOffi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghostnationofficial/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ghostnation
Website: https://ghostnation.se
Spotify: http://bit.ly/ghostnationspotify
Soundcloud/download: https://soundcloud.com/ghostnationofficial
Album Art: https://flic.kr/p/2oha8Eu
Band photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/148120111@N07/
Ghost Nation
Ghost Nation
ghostnation@ghostnation.se
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube