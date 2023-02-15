Next-Gen VOODOO MAKEUP Arrives 'Clean' at NY Couture Fashion Week 2023 - Bold Beauty, Full Coverage, and Safer Than Nature Approach - True Magic

/EIN News/ -- Make Up Artist Aimée Carr Redefines Concept of “Clean Beauty” with Vegan, Inclusive VOODOO MAKEUP Line



NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winner of NY Fashion Week’s “Innovation Award 2022” for the best color-correcting product of the year, VOODOO MAKEUP leads the industry as an impressively clean, distinctively inclusive beauty collection. Featured on Glosswire and Beauty Bridge, the conscious lifestyle brand is Make Up Artist Aimée Carr’s innovative solution to a lifelong search for skin-safe, long-lasting beauty favorites. Now, during one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, she introduces the next generation of makeup designed to enhance the natural beauty of all people, everywhere.

“VOODOO celebrates the freedom of finding your own version of beauty,” shares Carr. “True beauty is not about copying a trend - it’s about discovering and revealing the unique light that already shines inside of you.”

During NY Couture Fashion Week, VOODOO showcased superior makeover artistry in couture fashion. Carr partnered with designer Elie Balleh on an emotionally moving show featuring and supporting children with autism. VOODOO also sponsored and directed shows for New York-based Adore Me Lingerie, in addition to the Dell Scott couture clothing collection.

Allergies and sensitive skin led Carr to establish VOODOO MAKEUP as the first truly clean beauty essentials line engineered to support healthy skin and enhance personal style without sacrificing quality. She soon introduced a growing selection of edgy fan favorites - including eyeshadow, foundation, playful palettes, lipstick, lip liner, and more - featuring richly pigmented hues to compliment any complexion.

Aesthetic experts praise the award-winning brand’s approach, which prioritizes the well-being of people and the planet while challenging enduring stigmas around the concept of beauty. VOODOO stands out in its ruthless commitment to transparency regarding the clean, quality ingredients in every long-lasting product. Create any look with flawless precision and peace of mind, knowing that the entire vegan, cruelty-free selection is crafted without soy, gluten, harmful mycotoxins, or other major allergens.

Browse the organic collection that is powerfully redefining clean beauty at voodoomakeup.com . Follow @voodoomakeup on Instagram for inspiration, product updates, and more. VOODOO - Be healthy. Be beautiful.

About VOODOO MAKEUP:

