Cloud Gaming Global Market Report 2023: Increased Popularity of Mobile Gaming Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 48.11% during 2022-2028.

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user's personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server.

It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user's game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.

Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost. Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cloud gaming market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on devices type, genre, technology and gamers.

Breakup by Devices Type:

Smartphones

Smart TVs

Consoles

Tablets

PCs

Breakup by Genre:

Adventure/Role Playing Games

Puzzles

Social Games

Strategy

Simulation

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Breakup by Gamers:

Hardcore Gamers

Casual Gamers

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market

6 Market Breakup by Devices Type

7 Market Breakup by Genre

8 Market Breakup by Technology

9 Market Breakup by Gamers

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Utomik B.V.

Nvidia Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd.

RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)

Parsec Cloud Inc.

Paperspace

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Simplay Gaming Ltd.

Ubitus Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony

Amazon web services

Google

IBM Corporation

Samsung electronics

GameFly

CiiNow Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzvts1-gaming?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets