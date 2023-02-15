Westside Future Fund Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Westside Future Fund (WFF) announces two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer, Prudential Financial; and Michael J. Cochran, partner, Kilpatrick Townsend. WFF brings together community leaders from all areas of Atlanta – business, government and philanthropy – who believe in the future of these historic neighborhoods and are committed to helping restore their strength. These appointments increase the WFF Board of Directors to 25.

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westside Future Fund (WFF) announces two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer, Prudential Financial; and Michael J. Cochran, partner, Kilpatrick Townsend. WFF brings together community leaders from all areas of Atlanta – business, government and philanthropy – who believe in the future of these historic neighborhoods and are committed to helping restore their strength. These appointments increase the WFF Board of Directors to 25.

"We are pleased to welcome both Susan and Michael to our Board of Directors," said John Ahmann, president and CEO of Westside Future Fund. "We strive to cultivate a team of executive leaders who are committed to amplifying the legacy of Atlanta's Historic Westside neighborhoods, disrupting the cycle of poverty through neighborhood revitalization."

Johnson and Cochran join other leading Atlanta executives and civic leaders, including board chair Dr. Beverly Tatum, president emerita, Spelman College; board vice chair Peter Muñiz, vice president and deputy general counsel, The Home Depot; Stacy Apter, vice president and treasurer, The Coca-Cola Company and Rodney Bullard, chief executive officer, The Same House. In its longstanding commitment to supporting the equitable revitalization of Atlanta's Historic Westside, the Coca-Cola Company appoints a current executive to sit on the board of the Westside Future Fund.

Johnson is responsible for leading the global marketing and brand strategy to help drive profitable growth for Prudential. She previously served as corporate executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Truist Financial, the bank holding company formed in 2019 following the merger of SunTrust Bank and BB&T. She serves on the board of directors of Constellation Brands and National Vision. Passionate about philanthropy and volunteerism, she also is a board member of United Way U.S.A. and HOPE Global Forums. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in engineering sciences from Harvard University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School.

Cochran's practice is primarily focused on private equity and venture capital with a concentration on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and distressed transactions. He represents buyers, sellers and financiers in their investing activities and financing needs. He previously worked as a partner at Dentons; McKenna, Long & Aldridge LLP; and Equity Capital Partners, Inc. Cochran serves as chairman of the board of directors of First Step Staffing and is a member of the Georgia Bar Association. Cochran earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington and his juris doctorate from the University of Chicago Law School.

Westside Future Fund (WFF) works to create a community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be proud to call home. WFF is pursuing economic justice and racial equity on Atlanta's Historic Westside by connecting residents with the right housing and educational support, and strengthening the community they call home. WFF drives compassionate revitalization in the English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, Just Us, and Booker T. Washington neighborhoods. Its flagship program–Home on the Westside–supports residents in renting, buying, and retaining affordable housing and accessing quality cradle-to-career education. To learn more, follow us on Facebook (@westsidefuturefund), Instagram (@westsidefuturefund), and Twitter (@WFFAtlanta) or visit http://www.westsidefuturefund.org.

