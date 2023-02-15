Transat announces the appointment of Julie Lamontagne as Chief People, Sustainability and Communications Officer

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Lamontagne as Chief People, Sustainability and Communications Officer of Transat. She will be responsible for developing and deploying initiatives in corporate culture, labour relations and talent attraction, retention, and mobilization. She will also oversee corporate responsibility programs as well as internal and external communications. She will begin her new role on March 13.

"We are sincerely delighted to welcome Julie to the team," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "Her entrepreneurial approach, business acumen and rich professional background will enable us to develop and promote a work environment that balances the needs of the company and those of its employees. I am convinced that Transat will continue to stand out positively in the job market under her leadership. This is all the more significant given the current competitiveness of the market."

"I am eager to join Transat, which has been taking its exceptional values abroad for over 35 years. I am very proud to contribute to this shining star of Quebec and, more broadly, of the international airline industry," added Julie Lamontagne. "I look forward to participating in the constant evolution of business practices, surrounded by a resilient and talented team, serving an already strong employer brand."

Julie Lamontagne has over 20 years of experience as a human resource professional, including 12 years in executive roles on management committees. Since 2019, she has held the position of Vice President, Talent and Culture at Enerkem and previously served as Vice President at Lumenpulse and EXFO. Julie Lamontagne holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec..

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline in North America by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, U.S. and Canadian destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. TRZ www.transat.com.

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.