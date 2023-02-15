LALITA GROUP 9999 Shows Strong Sense of Social Responsibility in Charitable Pet Food Donation

LALITA GROUP 9999, a Thai fortune-telling and public welfare company, has donated a substantial amount of dry and canned pet food to PAWS ANIMALS WELFARE SOCIETY in Penang, Malaysia. The donation is the company's way of giving back to society and supporting animal welfare.

According to the company's CEO, "We believe that businesses have a social responsibility, and we hope that through this charitable activity, we can provide assistance to the animals that need it the most." This donation is the company's way of giving back to society and expressing their concern and support for animal welfare. The donation and charity event have received high praise and appreciation from all sectors of society. The company also recognizes that it is their responsibility and obligation as a business to support such charitable activities, and they will continue to do so in the future.

PAWS ANIMALS WELFARE SOCIETY is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to stray animals by supplying them with food and other necessities. This time, LALITA GROUP 9999 donated 454 bags of dog food, 41 bags of cat food, 138 bags of rabbit food, and 14 cans of dog food to PAWS. These donations will help these homeless animals get through difficult times. In order to protect the privacy of customers, the list of donors will only be published privately.

This donation once again demonstrates the sincerity of LALITA GROUP 9999. The company promises to use part of its profits for public welfare and continue to dedicate itself to social welfare in the future. They will also actively participate in more charity events to make a contribution to society.

In conclusion, LALITA GROUP 9999 has shown a high sense of social responsibility in this donation, providing substantial support to animal welfare organizations, and promising to continue supporting public welfare. We hope that other companies can also be inspired to make a contribution to society.

For more information about LALITA GROUP 9999, please visit their website at https://lalitagroup9999lalita.easy.co or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lalitagroup9999/.

