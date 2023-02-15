Submit Release
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or "the Company") HAYW. Hayward investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hayw.

The investigation concerns whether Hayward violated federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward announced that its channel partners planned to reduce their inventory in the second half of 2022 to about 4 to 6 weeks of stock. Hayward also disclosed that this inventory change at its partners would result in a sales decline of between 2% and 6% year-over-year when it had previously provided guidance of a sales increase of 9% to 12% for the year. Following this new, Hayward stock dropped roughly 18% on the same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Hayward shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hayw. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

