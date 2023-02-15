ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Outlook Report 2023-2031: Strategic Competitive Opportunities, Geographic Opportunities, & Application Centric Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN and India smart factory market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in ASEAN region and 14.3% in India over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031.

Factors such as surge in demand for technologies, along with growing disposable income are expected to boost the growth of the market. Additionally, initiatives taken by key market players, and rising adoption of articulated robots are other major factors estimated to drive the market growth.

The market in ASEAN region is estimated to garner a revenue of more than USD 31,800 million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of near to USD 9,700 million in the year 2021. However, the market in India is anticipated to generate a revenue of more than USD 23,800 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 6,300 Million in the year 2021.

The ASEAN and India smart factory market is segmented into numerous segment, which includes segmentation by solution, component, deployment, and by industry vertical. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, semiconductor & electronics, machine manufacturing, medical devices, and others.

By the end of 2031, the automotive segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 5,900 Million, up from a revenue of about USD 1,800 Million in 2021. Additionally, in the India smart factory market, the automotive segment is estimated to garner the highest revenue of USD 3800 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 1000 Million in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, the ASEAN smart factory market is segmented into Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and others. The market in the Indonesia is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 9,200 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 2,800 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the ASEAN and India Smart factory market that are included in the report are

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Johnson Controls

SAP SE

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Preface

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions

2. The Research Procedure

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Secondary Research

3. Analyst Review - ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market

4. An Abstract of the Report

5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

5.4. End User Based

5.5. Product/Service Based

6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities

7. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

8. Economic Outlook: US, Europe and China

8.1. Limitations to US, Europe & China's Economic Recovery

8.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

8.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy

9. Technological Shift and Implementation Analysis

10. Industry Value Chain Analysis

10.1. Manufacturing

10.2. Distribution

10.3. End User Outlook

11. Industry Growth Outlook

12. Use Case Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Factory Market

13.1. Impact on the Overall Market

13.2. Impact on the Demand

13.3. Impact on the Key Market Players

13.4. Impact on the Pricing

14. Pricing Analysis

15. Analysis on the No. of Factories Automation

16. ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2021-2031: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth

16.1. Market Outlook

16.2. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

16.3. India Smart Factory Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 -2031

17. ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Overview, by Solution

17.1. Detailed Overview

17.1.1. SCADA Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

17.1.2. Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

17.1.3. Human Machine Interface Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

17.1.4. Industrial Safety Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

17.1.5. Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

17.1.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

18. ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Overview, by Component

18.1. Detailed Overview

18.1.1. Industrial Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

18.1.2. Industrial 3D Printing Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

18.1.3. Industrial Robots Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

18.1.4. Machine Vision Systems Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

18.1.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

19. ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Overview, by Deployment

19.1. Detailed Overview

19.1.1. Cloud Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

19.1.2. On-Premise Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20. ASEAN and India Smart Factory Market Overview, by Industry Vertical

20.1. Detailed Overview

20.1.1. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.2. Semiconductor & Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.3. Machine Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.4. Medical Devices Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.5. Pharmaceuticals Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.6. Chemicals Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.7. Energy and Power Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.8. Food and Beverages Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

20.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021 & 2031

21. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast, 2021-2031

21.1. Market Outlook

21.2. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Solution, 2021-2031

21.3.1. Detailed Overview

21.3.1.1. SCADA Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3.1.2. Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3.1.3. Human Machine Interface Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3.1.4. Industrial Safety Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3.1.5. Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.3.1.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.4. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Component, 2021-2031

21.4.1. Detailed Overview

21.4.1.1. Industrial Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.4.1.2. Industrial 3D Printing Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.4.1.3. Industrial Robots Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.4.1.4. Machine Vision Systems Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.4.1.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.5. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Deployment, 2021-2031

21.5.1. Detailed Overview

21.5.1.1. Cloud Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.5.1.2. On Premise Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6. ASEAN Smart Factory Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Industry Vertical, 2021-2031

21.6.1. Detailed Overview

21.6.1.1. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.2. Semiconductor & Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.3. Machine Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.4. Medical Devices Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.5. Pharmaceuticals Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.6. Chemicals Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.7. Energy and Power Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.8. Food and Beverages Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

21.6.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2021-2031

