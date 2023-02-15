Hunting Historic Treasure and Artifacts at Four Different Shipwreck Sites; BLIS is Commencing Operations; Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BLIS)

$BLIS is Experienced in Marine Recovery & Working on Historic

Shipwrecks in the Treasure Laden Florida and Caribbean Areas.

Successful History Recovering Treasure & Artifacts of High Value.

Operations Commencing for the 2023 Season with Expanded Operations on Four New Treasure Wreck Sites.

First Revenue Earned from the Sale of Treasure.

Projects Underway in the NFT and Game Development with New Partner.

Plans for Reality Television Series Based on Company Operations.



Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.BLIS, is a Shipwreck Treasure Recovery and Asset Acquisition Company with ongoing and future sites for the search and recovery of priceless treasure and artifacts from historic shipwrecks off the shores of Florida and throughout the Caribbean at known, proven, treasure sites.

BLIS has taken on Kane Fisher of the Fisher Family as Operations Manager, and has paired with other partners with ongoing productive and rich treasure finds off the Coast of Florida, as well as other sites at other select locations around islands and locals throughout the Caribbean. BLIS has already had many successes in on-site locations as well as gathering very valuable artifacts as holdings. BLIS is pairing with the best of all proven sites, permitted, or under Admiralty claims as partners to not only recover the treasure, but as well BLIS has been making progress on a treasure recovery gaming app, and an ongoing reality series for television.

BLIS Explains Second Crew and Expeditions for Four Identified Treasure Wrecks

On February 15th BLIS announced that its operations for the season for 2023 of treasure recovery will be both inside of the State waters of Florida with a contracted crew, in addition to another crew and vessel owned exclusively by BLIS outside of State waters, where all recoveries will be for BLIS exclusively. BLIS will pursue the four targets outside of State waters, which are wreck sites of suspected and identified wrecks with the potential of very large or even massive treasure recoveries. For any that are found, BLIS will seek a Federal Admiralty claim for ownership of the wrecks.

“We want everyone to understand the difference between in State waters and outside of State waters. The State waters are three miles out from the shoreline. This is subject to permitting by the State, which is rarely given, and subject to huge bureaucratic hurdles through a hostile government agency opposed to treasure recovery,” explained Craig Huffman, founder, and CEO of BLIS. “But outside of three miles, there is no permitting required by the State, only if we find such wrecks we can proceed to Federal Court using Admiralty law for an order of sole possession of the wreck and unhindered recovery of what can be huge recoveries.”

BLIS Announces New Season, Recovery, First Revenues, and Plans

On February 8th BLIS announced what the company expects to be a new season of successful treasure recovery and expansion of the operations to four new treasure wreck sites. The operations will include the prior crew and operations in the current treasure-laden shipwreck area, which was greatly successful last season, and a new expedition to an expanded area to the north for as many as four new treasure shipwrecks outside State of Florida waters through a new vessel and crew. In addition, BLIS has its first revenues, through the sale of treasure, as well as to be announced expanded projects in NFTs and Game development plans as well.

BLIS has had two successful seasons of treasure recovery through contracted partners and crews on the East Coast of Florida in an area commonly referred to as the “Treasure Coast” with the recovery of treasure being made and awaiting distribution after clearance with the state and partners. Such recoveries when distributed expected to be very large in monetary and historical value. BLIS has also had its first commercial sales of treasure holdings and will make an announcement of such income shortly.

BLIS has a new shipwreck treasure area with researched and found treasure wreck sites off the East Coast of Florida, which consist of four proven identified wrecks of suspected treasure-laden vessels from the period from 1500’s to mid-1600s. These are outside of the three miles of State of Florida waters, meaning no state permits are required, and BLIS will own exclusively through Federal Admiralty claims when filed with additional artifacts and BLIS will claim ownership.

With two expanded operations, treasure salvage and now BLIS is going to be ready to announce the near future of NFT projects and gaming, all of which is being developed with a new partnership which is well down the road as well,” stated Craig A. Huffman, President of BLIS. “Stand by for much of this to be announced. More on the new operations for recovery, the NFT project as well as gaming and sales of treasure which we just started.”

Follow BLIS at its Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. The BLIS website will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and the gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

DISCLAIMER:

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.

Craig A. Huffman, President

(813) 563-8777

13046 Racetrack Road Suite 234

TAMPA

Florida

United States