VSP investigates non-fatal shooting in Waterbury

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-fatal shooting that was reported Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, in the town of Waterbury.

 

No one is in custody, and members of the public should expect to see a heavy police presence in Waterbury, especially along Vermont Route 100 in the vicinity of the Green Mountain Club, while the investigation is underway.

 

The situation was reported shortly before 11 a.m. when the victim, an adult man, entered a local business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and reported having been injured in the woods nearby. First responders determined the victim had been shot. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and special teams including the K-9 Unit.

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further details are available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

VSP investigates non-fatal shooting in Waterbury

