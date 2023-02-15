/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Semiconductors Expands its North American Footprint Through a Partnership with Impact Technical Sales, a Leading Massachusetts-based Sales Representative Organization

Geneva, Switzerland – February 15, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the signing of sales representative agreement with Impact Technical Sales LLC (“Impact”), a leading Sales Representative and Design Services organization based in Burlington, Massachusetts. This agreement will help accelerate the business expansion in North America of WISeKey’s subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (aka WISeKey Semiconductors).

As per the terms of the agreement, leveraging its 24 years of market experience, and strong technical expertise, Impact is committed to bring WISeKey’s unique security value proposition to its large existing customer base. WISeKey’s semiconductors, PKI and trust services portfolio will also enable Impact to address the needs of potential customers requiring a complete suite of security offerings.

Since 1999, Impact services a broad range of customers and applications in New England region and throughout many other locations across North America. Its team has extensive knowledge in all aspects of embedded computing where they help deliver the optimal compute engine, interface, storage, and network connectivity for customers’ product requirements. Edge computing, industrial automation, medical imaging, robotic control, cloud computing, telecom/datacomm, AI, and IoT are among the applications where Impact has successful designs in production.

Impact will be supported by WISeKey’s existing North American sales team and particularly by Renae Rae, Director of Sales for the region, who has over 20 years of senior level business experience, specifically in the semiconductor, IoT, connectivity, and integration field.

David Khalifa, WISeKey Semiconductors VP of Global Sales said, “Our partnership with Impact is another indication of our strong security offerings in semiconductors and Identity Management businesses. We are well positioned to multiply our touchpoints in the Northeast and capitalize on several new opportunities arising from the growing demand for our offerings in this large market.”

Jim Sacco, President of Impact Technical Sales commented, “We are excited to announce our agreement with a cutting-edge technology company specializing in IoT and security solutions. This partnership enables us to bring the latest advancements in technology to our customers, ensuring the highest level of security for their connected devices and improving the overall IoT experience. We look forward to a successful collaboration with WISeKey Semiconductors.”

About Impact

For over two decades, Impact has been delivering exceptional design consultation and engineering support to clients in the embedded computer space in collaboration with some of the world's leading partners. For more information, visit https://impactts.com/.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.