Director of Nebraska Department of Economic Development Certifies Two Applications Under the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act

Anthony L. Goins, Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), has certified two applications under the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act. One of the applications was submitted by Lincoln County. The other was a joint application submitted by the City of Fremont and Dodge County. The applications propose the creation of inland port authorities to manage their respective inland port districts.

The applications were submitted to DED pursuant to the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act (Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 13-3301 to 13-3313). The Act allows the Department to certify up to five proposed inland port authorities and inland port districts.

The Municipal Inland Port Authority Act is intended to stimulate the Nebraska economy by incentivizing the development of new industrial hubs and providing the economic development tools necessary to acquire and develop large commercial and industrial shovel-ready sites. Nebraska’s inland port districts are intended to serve as regional merging points for multi-modal transportation and the distribution of goods. Under the Act, an inland port authority may plan, facilitate, and develop its inland port district in conjunction with a city, county, and other public and private entities.

Additional information regarding the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act, including application tools and program guidelines, can be found on the Department’s Municipal Inland Port Authority Act webpage.