Tips for filing tax returns for recently divorced or currently divorcing couples
Taxes will be due soon and there are certain aspects to finalizing a tax return that are unique to divorcing couples.
Lisa Zeiderman, a New York based matrimonial attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Litigator, encourages clients to discuss their tax returns with her early in the year. Planning is important to ensure there is ample time for both parties -- particularly in the case of high-net-worth or high-conflict couples -- to review a joint tax return prior to filing it.
First, figure out how to file
• Those who were divorced before the end of the tax year (i.e. before December 31, 2022) will file a tax return without their former spouse.
• For those anticipating or in the midst of a divorce, it is very important to speak to a divorce attorney as soon as possible if filing a joint return – or, if unsure how to file. A head start is critical to ensure the tax return is reviewed and in order well ahead of the deadline.
Tips for filing a joint return
• Filing a joint tax return will usually save money for the family unit as a whole, and it is a common way for soon-to-be-divorced couples to handle filing taxes while a divorce action is pending.
Ms. Zeiderman said, "If planning to file jointly, you should have an indemnification agreement which makes clear that you are signing the return with the understanding that your spouse is solely responsible to the government for any fines or other issues that might arise in the event that he or she misstates income or takes improper deductions."
• It is important to figure out what deductions will be taken and coordinate as appropriate.
"Make sure there will be ample time for all parties, including attorneys and accountants, to review the tax return ahead of time and make changes if necessary and still file by the deadline," Ms. Zeiderman said.
• Discuss and clarify if needed how refunds and monies owed for taxes will be divided.
• Make sure to review lines 34-36 of Form 1040 of the tax return, to ensure one spouse is not hiding assets by overpaying taxes and indicating that the overpayment should go toward his or her next return.
"The last thing anyone needs on top of the typical stressors of divorce is to have to scramble right before tax time when everyone – including attorneys and accountants – are stretched to their work limit," Ms. Zeiderman said.
