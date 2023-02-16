Economic Empowerment Event to Celebrate Women During Black History Month in Scottsdale, Arizona

Millionaire Mastermind Academy Event

Female powerhouses join forces in a special Millionaire Mastermind Academy event sponsored by American Landmark.

During Black History Month and every other month, we have the opportunity to lift voices that aren’t always heard and support other women and entrepreneurs in their personal and professional lives.” — Dr. Velma Trayham

Celebrating the Black leaders who have made a difference and inspiring the next generation of women visionaries and entrepreneurs, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a leading nonprofit organization that has mentored more than 8,000 women, will host a "Female Role Model: Black History Empowerment" event on Feb. 20 from 12-1:30 p.m., Mountain time. The Economic Empowerment Program is sponsored by American Landmark Apartments, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, which recently expanded to the Phoenix area.

The special event will convene a group of black female role models who will share their journeys, provide insights on taking your life and business to new heights, and encourage attendees to “stand tall, be proud of who you are, and make the world understand you were destined for greatness and to solve problems.”

“We know that it’s nearly impossible to be what you can’t see, which is why we are shining a light on the amazing women changemakers and leaders who make a difference every day,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, President and CEO of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy. “During Black History Month and every other month, we have the opportunity to lift voices that aren’t always heard and support other women and entrepreneurs in their personal and professional lives.”

Speakers and special guests include:

• Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group & President of Millionaire Mastermind Academy

• Teniqua Broughton, Executive Director of the State of Black Arizona & CEO of VerveSimone Consulting

• Jackie Johnson, Diversity Program Director for the City of Scottsdale

• Ashley Kelly, Vice President and Senior Business Banking Consultant, JP Morgan Chase;

• Sharee Hurts, Program Manager of Strategic Partnerships, APS.

The event takes place at Skysong3, Thinkzilla Consulting, 1365 North Scottsdale Rd., Suite 140 Scottsdale It will also be live-streamed. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/female-role-model-black-history-empowerment-tickets-522948722707.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy expanded to Arizona two years ago and has offices in Atlanta, Houston, and Miami. The organization offers several annual programs such as a national Entrepreneur Accelerator, Impact AZ 2025 Supplier Diversity Readiness, a Florida-based Real Estate Accelerator, and monthly Economic Empowerment Programs to help underserved and excluded groups out of poverty through empowered entrepreneurship, leadership, and mindset development.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. For more information, visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.

