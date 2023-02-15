At 3.3% CAGR, Hormonal Contraceptives Market Revenue to Cross $15,026.23 Million, Globally, by 2030 – AMR

What are hormonal contraceptives, and how do they work?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $15,026.23 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $20,672.64 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 3.3% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 2030.Hormonal contraceptives are a type of birth control method that use synthetic versions of the hormones estrogen and/or progestin to prevent pregnancy. They work by suppressing ovulation, which means that the ovaries do not release an egg for fertilization. In addition to preventing ovulation, hormonal contraceptives also thicken the cervical mucus, making it difficult for sperm to reach the egg, and thinning the lining of the uterus, making it less likely for a fertilized egg to implant. There are two main types of hormonal contraceptives: progestin-only contraceptives (also known as the mini-pill) and combination hormonal contraceptives (which contain both estrogen and progestin). Both types of hormonal contraceptives are highly effective when used correctly, but they do not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). To prevent STIs, it is important to use barrier methods such as condoms in addition to hormonal contraceptives.

𝐁𝐲 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒

1. the Female Health Company

2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

3. Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc.

4. Mylan N.V.

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. Ansell LTD.

7. Mayer Laboratories

8. Merck & Co., Inc.,

9. Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

Synthetic forms of naturally occurring hormones such as progestin and estrogen are used in hormonal contraceptives to prevent ovulation, which is the release of an egg from the ovary. By preventing ovulation, hormonal contraceptives make it difficult for sperm to fertilize an egg and thus prevent pregnancy. In addition to preventing ovulation, hormonal contraceptives also change the environment of the uterus, making it less hospitable to fertilization and implantation. This is achieved by thickening the cervical mucus, which makes it harder for sperm to reach the egg, and thinning the lining of the uterus, which makes it less likely for a fertilized egg to implant. Hormonal contraceptives are available in a variety of forms, including pills, patches, injections, and vaginal rings. These forms are safe and reliable methods of birth control when used correctly and consistently. However, like all forms of birth control, hormonal contraceptives are not 100% effective and may have some side effects. It is important to discuss the benefits and risks of hormonal contraceptives with a healthcare provider to determine the best option for an individual's needs.

The hormonal contraceptives market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, which is attributed to the increasing focus on family planning and the need to prevent unintended pregnancies. Key factors driving the growth of the market include health issues associated with teenage pregnancies, the increasing awareness about modern contraception methods, and the rise in the use of oral pills as a key method to prevent unplanned pregnancy.

However, there are certain factors that may restrain the growth of the hormonal contraceptives market. These include the availability of alternate contraceptive methods, health risks associated with the use of contraceptives, and the lack of social acceptance. Additionally, some women may experience side effects while using hormonal contraceptives, which may impact their decision to use these methods.

Despite these challenges, the hormonal contraceptives market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for effective and reliable birth control methods. The market is also being driven by the availability of a wide range of hormonal contraceptive options, including pills, patches, injections, and intrauterine devices (IUDs), which provide women with a variety of choices for managing their reproductive health.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The hormonal contraceptives market is classified into different age groups, including 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, and above 44 years. Among these, the 15-24 years age group presently dominates the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

This dominance is attributed to the increase in awareness regarding hormonal contraceptives, the rise in the adoption of emergency contraceptive pills among adults, and the increase in concerns about adolescent sexual activity, specifically owing to premarital and unplanned pregnancy, which often leads to premature discontinuation of schooling or abortion.

Moreover, the increasing availability of hormonal contraceptives, especially in developing regions, is driving the growth of this segment. The rising awareness and adoption of contraceptive methods, including hormonal contraceptives, among young adults, is attributed to the initiatives and programs undertaken by governments, healthcare organizations, and NGOs to improve family planning and reproductive health services.

𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Product:

The hormonal contraceptives market is segmented into several product types, including:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Birth Control

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Transdermal Patches

By Hormones:

The hormonal contraceptives market is also segmented by hormones, including:

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By End User:

The market is segmented by end user into the following categories:

Hospitals

Households

Clinics

By Age Group:

The hormonal contraceptives market is also segmented by age group, including:

15–24 Years

25–34 Years

35–44 Years

Above 44 Years

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

1. What are hormonal contraceptives, and how do they work?

2. What are the different types of hormonal contraceptives available in the market?

3. How effective are hormonal contraceptives in preventing unwanted pregnancies?

4. What are the potential side effects and health risks associated with the use of hormonal contraceptives?

5. Are hormonal contraceptives safe for use in different age groups, such as teenagers and older women?

6. What are the key drivers and challenges in the hormonal contraceptives market?

7. What is the current market size and future growth potential of the hormonal contraceptives market?

