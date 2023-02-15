Public meeting on Loop 101/I-10 interchange ramps set for Feb. 23

PHOENIX – A public meeting about potential future changes at the Loop 101/Interstate 10 interchange in the West Valley will be held on Thursday evening, Feb. 23.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and its project partners will hold the meeting to provide information about alternatives under consideration for new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramp connections at the Loop 101/I-10 interchange.

The public is invited to attend the open house meeting to learn more as well as ask questions and provide comments about project recommendations. The meeting is scheduled as follows:

What: Loop 101/I-10 Interchange Public Meeting

When: Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Sheely Farms Elementary School, 9450 W. Encanto Blvd, Phoenix 85037

ADOT’s study team has been studying options for HOV ramp connections to and from the north along Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and to and from the east along I-10. Construction of the new HOV ramp structure could begin as soon as 2025. The project is identified in Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, and is funded in part by Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

The public meeting also will provide information about a potential connection that would provide access from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue.

Those who can’t attend the meeting in person can learn more about the proposed improvements and get information about submitting comments by visiting the ADOT project website at azdot.gov/I-10_Loop101_TI. Public comments will be received through March 9, 2023.

The ongoing study’s purpose is to evaluate alternatives for changes at the Loop 101/I-10 interchange with a goal of improving safety, reducing traffic congestion and improving regional connectivity.