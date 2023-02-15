South Texas Lending Provides Underserved Communities in San Antonio with Down Payment Assistance

stx lending homepage preliminary logo

South Texas lending releases new loan programs that assists minorities and under served communities in San Antonio, TX.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Texas Lending, a leading mortgage lender in San Antonio, is dedicated to aiding minorities and underserved communities to achieve the dream of homeownership. To this end, South Texas Lending has launched new loan programs and down payment assistance so more people can qualify for mortgage loans and purchase their own homes.

South Texas Lending is committed to serving the needs of San Antonio's diverse communities. Their new loan programs include unique financing options for minorities, low-income households and first-time homebuyers - designed to give more freedom and support those who may not qualify for traditional mortgage loans.

South Texas Lending offers several loan programs and down payment assistance to help buyers cover upfront costs associated with buying a home. This program is accessible to all qualified buyers regardless of income or credit score, helping first-time homeowners overcome their biggest obstacle - the down payment.

"At South Texas Lending," said John Doe, CEO, "we believe everyone deserves the chance to achieve their dream of homeownership. Our loan programs and down payment assistance are tailored to make it easier for people in San Antonio to purchase their own home and build wealth for their families."

South Texas Lending is passionate about serving the needs of its community. STX Lending has a history of supporting local charities and churches like Community bible church through outreach. South Texas Lending takes great pleasure working with organizations that foster homeownership, financial literacy, and economic development throughout San Antonio.

"South Texas Lending is more than a mortgage lender - we're part of the community," said Ben Gheliuc, Division President. "We invest a percentage of all revenue earned right back into our local San Antonio charities and non-profits."

To discover more about South Texas Lending's loan programs and down payment assistance, visit their website at stxlending.com. The company's knowledgeable loan officers can answer any queries and guide buyers through the mortgage loan process.

Knowledge About South Texas Lending:

South Texas Lending is a premier mortgage lender in San Antonio, Texas. They strive to provide personalized service and support to every customer. South Texas Lending provides various loan programs such as FHA, VA, USDA and conventional loans; their goal is to serve the diverse communities of San Antonio by helping more people realize their dreams of homeownership.

Contact:

Email: ben@stxlending.com

Website: https://stxlending.com