Engineering Firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) Quickly Implements Soutron After Lucidea Product Stopped Functioning
Soutron’s scalable information management system selected after a year-long search for an upgraded solution
We accepted the challenge SGH presented us when their Lucidea product stopped working and are very pleased SGH is happy with their upgraded knowledge base collection and library management solution.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that Engineering Firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) quickly & efficiently implemented Soutron after their product from Lucidea, Genie, stopped functioning. After a year-long search for an upgraded solution, the library team selected Soutron, a scalable, cloud-based, information management system. Their new Soutron solution will house the SGH internal collective knowledge base alongside library materials that have been specially curated for the engineering profession by the firm’s resilient librarians.
“We had been looking for an upgraded solution for about a year,” states Joan Cunningham, Corporate Library Manager at SGH. “At a recent Special Library Association (SLA) conference we looked at Soutron and EOS.Web, so we had a good idea of what each product offered. I also talked with other Soutron users about their experience, because I wanted a product that was updated regularly.”
The library team selected Soutron, an easily customizable solution for the organization's information management needs, enabling knowledge curators, librarians, and archivists to meet their users at their information access point of need.
Implementation of the new SGH library and knowledge base solution went very quickly after that, with customized system setup and just a few hours of virtual training accomplished in short order. The result was an easily accessible library and SGH knowledge publication center organized by practice area.
The single search of both collections has facilitated self-service research and checkouts across SGH offices due to the use of Soutron Single Sign-On (SSO), which enables SGH engineers and staff immediate access to critical engineering materials. This helps library staff concentrate on properly curating the knowledge that provides SGH engineers the knowledge that helps their clients investigate and explain failures, codify new standards for the industry, and innovate new engineering solutions that solve the most daunting challenges SGH clients face.
“We have been using Soutron since June of 2022 and would absolutely recommend them to others in our industry,” states Joan. “We have also been really pleased with their client services and support.”
“Soutron client services were able to import the library’s data from the Genie database into the Soutron database very quickly,” states Tony Sadaat. “We accepted the challenge SGH presented us when their Lucidea product stopped working and are very pleased SGH is happy with their upgraded knowledge base collection and library management solution.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
