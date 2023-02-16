Camping Utensils Market Hits $4.6 Billion | Commercial Segment is Estimated to Reach $2,026.6 Million by 2031

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping utensils market garnered $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Hectic lifestyle, improper work-life balance, and lack of peaceful environment are factors associated with a number of health issues or disorders, such as hypertension, hypotension, and depression. Therefore, to avoid such instances and to make their living more interesting, consumers are looking for leisure holidays and vacations that can offer them peace and satisfaction. Due to this, the number of camping service agencies is expanding in North America and Europe. Consumers who are not keen to buy camping equipment and opt for camping service agencies to plan their camping are expected to present lucrative opportunities to camping equipment manufacturers by providing them required equipment in mass volume.

The camping trend is growing rapidly and impacting consumers inclination toward purchasing new and innovative products in the market. Rise in the interest of people toward camping boosts the sales of camping products across the globe. Companies can operate their business in a highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Partnership, collaboration, and agreement with key stakeholders are key strategies to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for a product launch or partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global camping utensils market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the personal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping utensils market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global camping utensils market analyzed in the research include Amg-Group, Big Agnes, Inc, Dometic Group Ab, Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Hilleberg The Tentmaker Ab, Johnson Outdoors, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors Aps, Simex Outdoor International Gmbh, and VF Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global camping utensils market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

