Maryland Department of Natural Resources Proposes 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons

Public Can View and Comment Online Through March 1

Photo of geese flying overhead

Photo by Angelia Viley, submitted to the Maryland DNR 2018 Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has posted the proposed 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Seasons for public review. As in years past, DNR is providing an online forum to collect public comment on these proposals now through March 1.  

The DNR website also includes a presentation reviewing the current status of relevant waterfowl stocks, including Atlantic Population (migratory) Canada geese. 

Citizens can also provide input by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596, or in writing to: 

Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Wildlife and Heritage Service
580 Taylor Avenue, E-1 
Annapolis, MD 21401  

The public comment period will close at noon March 1, 2023.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

