Lake of the Ozarks Could Be Next Stop for Kansas City Chiefs
Iconic Alhonna Resort Offers Super Bowl Champs Complimentary Stay
We know members of the Chiefs already vacation at the lake and appreciate everything the area has to offer, so we think our resort is the perfect place for players to unwind after an amazing season.”LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After this week's big Super Bowl victory parade, the Kansas City Chiefs could be headed to Lake of the Ozarks for some much-needed relaxation. Alhonna, one of the area’s most popular resorts, is offering players and their families a free trip.
“We know members of the Chiefs’ organization already vacation at the lake and appreciate everything the area has to offer,” said Alhonna’s owner Aaron McArdle. “With our prime location and many amenities, we think our resort is the perfect place for players to unwind after such an amazing season.”
The historic resort, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working there in the 1980s.
Members of the team can contact Alhonna directly to book their trip. And for those who aren’t football stars, there are also special deals currently available including a Winter Weekday Special with 2 nights and get a third night free package as well as Weekend Relaxation Get-Away package for $199 per person that includes a $20 gift certificate to the resort’s Blue Cat Lounge.
For more information visit www.thealhonnaresort.com.
About the Alhonna Resort and Marina
Ideally located in a deep cove at the end of Horseshoe Bend, the Alhonna Resort and Marina has 60 spacious and well-appointed motel rooms, cabins and condo style units. Amenities include two swimming pools, toddler pool, a marina with pontoons & bass boat rentals, enclosed fishing dock and sandy beach area. Guests can also enjoy great food, drinks and live music at Alhonna’s new Blue Cat Lounge.
