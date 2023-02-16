Domestic Tourism Market Size Hits $6.73 Trillion by 2030 | Conference/Meetings Segment Witness Growth, CAGR of 16.2%

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in trend of online bookings, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and rise in social media influence and its positive impact on the travel industry drive the growth of the global domestic tourism market. However, insufficient supportive infrastructure hindered market expansion. On the other hand, demand for enhanced service standards and emergence of eco-friendly tourism present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global domestic tourism market generated $1.22 trillion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.73 trillion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Domestic tourism is under-researched most of the times. The United Nations World Tourism Organization has reliable data on domestic tourism in less than a quarter of its member countries. To give full play to the potential of domestic tourism, more domestic tourism data and research are needed. Although the focus of government and academic research is on international tourists, there is a need to better understand many parts of the country’s tourism market. The pandemic provides an opportunity to better understand the differences between the travel behavior, consumption habits, and preferences of international & domestic tourists.

However, surge in number of crime rates, such as kidnaping, pickpocket, and robbery, has led to instability in various destinations, which is negatively impacting the growth of the domestic tourism market. Political uncertainties, terrorists attack, and natural disasters such as Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami are some of the key restraining factors of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global domestic tourism market based on location, mode of booking, tour type, age group, and region.

Based on location, the interstate travel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the local or regional travel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode of booking, the OTA segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global domestic tourism market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the direct booking segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global domestic tourism market analyzed in the research include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Cox & Kings Ltd., Butterfield & Robinson, Micato Safari, Kensington Tours, Tauck, Inc., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Scott Dunn Ltd., TUI Group, Travcoa Corporation, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express Travel, JTB Americas, Ltd., Expedia Group, Inc., Travel Leaders Group, and World Travel, Inc.

