Eve After Dark Film Pays Homage to the World-Renowned West Coast Hip Hop Club at the Pan African Film Festival 2023

Trillvison presents "Eve After Dark" screening at the Pan African Film Festival 2023 in honor of the late West Coast hip-hop club's talent, staff, and patrons.

This film demonstrates the need for far more safe places for kids to congregate and purely express themselves. Eve After Dark and West Coast hip-hop became an incubator for creative consciousness.” — Creator, David Velo Stewart

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm at the Cinemark-Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD, located at 4020 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008, Director David Velo Stewart will unleash the history and hype behind the West Coast hip-hop club whose legacy lives on through industry staples sharing their stories on the big screen.Presented by Trillvison, "Eve After Dark" documentary chronicles the humble 1979 beginnings of the landmark Los Angeles hot spot to its Super Bowl LVI half-time show recognition. Told through the storytelling of owner Alonzo Williams, the DJs, artists, and comedians who launched or elevated their careers at the club, the film is a candid behind-the-scenes look at the first West Coast hip-hop club. At the height of its prominence, "Eve After Dark" was home to the World Class Wrecking Cru, founded by Williams. Comedians D. L. Hughley, Chris Tucker, Robin Harris, and Anthony "AJ" Johnson were regular performers at the club. East Coast acts Run DMC and Kurtis Blow booked their first Los Angeles appearances at the venue and the club became a launching ground for the careers of Ice Cube and Eazy-E. The story of "Eve After Dark" is a cinematic exploration of the prominent social issues facing the African American community in the 1980s, the circumstances that led to the club's closing, and the enduring creativity and talent that survives in hip-hop culture to this day.Creators include Executive Producers Alonzo Williams and David Velo Stewart; Director David Velo Stewart; Producers David Velo Stewart, David L. Watts, and Timothy Conley; Co-Producers: Quentin Q-Nice Finley & Arron Mundy; and Composer: Quentin "Q-Nice" Finely and Music Supervisor: Alonzo Williams. The first commercially successful solo hip-hop artist Kurtis Blow, DJ Yella, wife of the late Robin Harris Exetta Harris, "How High/ Budz House/Easy Money" actor and Wild' N out comedian Anthony "Scruncho" Mckinley, legendary Compton pop locking dancer Anthony King, CA State Senator Steven Bradford, former Carson Mayor Daryl Sweeney, "The Low Key Savage Sunday" actress Sophia Easley, R&B/hip-hop legend drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr, Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, and Eve after Dark original club cashier Marsha Dennis comprise some of the cast members to light up the screen. David Velo Stewart, Creator About David Velo Stewart: David Velo Stewart is the founder and owner of Trillvision, an IOS and Android digital application and Website specializing in digital events. He is also an independent filmmaker whose narrative feature film "Hip Hop Battle.com: Hip Hop 4 Life" premiered in 2001 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum (Cleveland, OH) and competed in the Acapulco Black Film Festival (Acapulco, Mexico) later that year. The film was also accepted into the 2002 Sundance Film Festival (Park City, UT). David followed the success of his first film with a city vs. city rap battle documentary series featured in the September 2004 edition of The Source magazine. The fifth and final film in the collection, "Hip Hop Life" (2007), was released on Netflix streaming and on iTunes. His latest films, "Low Key Savage Sunday" (2018) and "This Thing Called Hip Hop" (2020), both premiered on Amazon Prime.As a part-time education administrator, David has developed and executed summer enrichment programs for middle school students focused on math, media, and entrepreneurship. David holds a M.A. in Education from Ursuline College (Pepper Pike, OH) and a B.A. in African American Studies from the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA). He completed film production coursework as an undergraduate at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

