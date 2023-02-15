Detroit Artist "Drip Trip" Drops the new Single "Toxic" from new Album "#FAKINGHUMAN"
The new single "Toxic" is the first song that was produced and engineered by Drip Trip.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit Rockstar/Hip-hop artist Drip Trip is set to release his official debut album “#FAKINGHUMAN” and the new singe "Toxic" has been making major waves across the city. Following amazing performances over the past few events at Big Daddy Games & Nandi's Bookstore, Drip was booked to top Downtown Detroit venues Music City, Club Dream and Level 2 to perform. The new album will include the newest singles "Toxic" and "Smile", as well as hit singles "Hold On" & “The Nightmare After Love” This new album is released by Black Theory technology.
Toxic was the first track completely produced by Drip. “#FAKINGHUMAN” was recorded between July 2021 and February 2023 in Detroit, MI, Columbus, OH, and various North Carolina locations. It was engineered completely by Drip. Special thanks to beat contributions from Sha Chandler, Hanzo, Tantu Beats. Special shout outs to Kyle Devon, Only1Jack$on, IZYVE, Stoney, Toriana Williams, Mz_Euphemia, Dream, NIAIMANI, James Azure (Check out 'Hold On' in his movie "Mind and Distortion") and all collaborators for the Culture Cultivators events.
As typical, Drip focuses on how to express your feelings and the depths of the sadness and bliss that we face within. “I wanted people to understand that it's okay for us to feel and express ourselves freely. Judgment will come, but that should not shut you up,” said Drip. They went on to say that, “You should expect to learn more about how you can simply use your words with truth and conviction, and you will be free from the constraint of your mind.”
The Official Video Drops 2/22/2023
Find it online on Spotify, Apple, and more.
Drip Trip - Toxic