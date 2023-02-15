CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle at Peace Bridge with False License Plates

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a stolen vehicle that was encountered at the Peace Bridge.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle attempting entry into the United States. A 31-year-old United States citizen from Rochester, N.Y. indicated they had made a wrong turn and had no intention of entering Canada. During the examination portion of the re-entry into the U.S., CBP officers determined that the occupants did not possess proper identification documents and were subsequently sent to secondary for further examination.

Peace Bridge border crossing, Buffalo, New York.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s registration documents did not match the license plates affixed to the vehicle. CBP officers checked the vehicle-identification-number and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Brighton, N.Y. in December 2022. In addition, the license plates on the stolen vehicle were registered to another vehicle. Upon further investigation of the driver, CBP officers discovered that the driver had three active warrants from police agencies in Monroe County, N.Y. including a felony warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree

“Our relationship with our law enforcement partners plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security of our borders and the safety of our communities,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “The training and skillset of our officers continues to lead to the safe and successful conclusion of encounters like this one.”

After processing by CBP officers, the 2020 Jeep Compass and the driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. In addition to the warrant charges, the male Rochester native now faces new charges of felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property of a Motor Vehicle as well as Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

