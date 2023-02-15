Keep Dreaming's You BELong Project Unveils Exclusive Job Fair to Ensure an Equitable and Inclusive Recruitment Process

Brussels, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - You BELong, a flagship project under the Brussels-based non-profit organization, Keep Dreaming, unveils its exclusive job fair. The event aims to ensure an equitable and inclusive recruitment process. The job fair is scheduled for June 2023 at Cité des Métiers - Beroepenpunt, Brussels.

Facilitating diversity and equal opportunity, You BELong Project, organizes employability workshops and networking events. The upcoming event is aimed at bringing candidates and potential employers under one platform. Through these workshops, the project aims to connect employers with talented candidates, with a special focus on people of non-European origin. Job seekers are provided with the opportunity to join a high-quality pool of talent and find a suitable job aligned with their values of equity, inclusion, and diversity.

Apart from helping candidates to find suitable jobs, the project also gives recruiters the opportunity to meet new talent face to face, thus breaking racial boundaries and allowing for new connections to be made. The project also organizes events like diversity sourcing campaigns, employer branding events, open talks, and town hall meetings on diversity and inclusion. These services provided by the platform enable companies to diversify their talent pool and enhance their outreach mechanism.

You BELong Project offers companies the opportunity to become part of their mission in tackling discrimination, and promoting inclusion and equity. They also provide candidates with the resources and a structure in which to create a vision, reflect upon their identities, and develop their skills.

"Our aim is to create a space of trust and communication between candidates and partner companies. Therefore, we organize our events in such a way that promotes knowing each other and understanding demands and requirements in a better way. We facilitate a platform where candidates and employers can talk to each other, rather than review resumes in a mechanical way. We believe that this process will help ensure equity, inclusion, and diversity in more workplaces in corporate Brussels," says Grégory Luaba Déome, the Founder of Keep Dreaming and You BELong Project manager.

About You BELong Project

You BELong is a project based in Brussels, Belgium, born from the observation of a double-reality affecting both companies and talents of foreign origin in terms of employment. Keep Dreaming is a professional community for personal development and career advancement for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs who value equity, inclusion, and diversity in corporate Brussels.

Media Contact: Keep Dreaming

Name: Grégory Luaba Déome

Email: company@keep-dreaming.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154909