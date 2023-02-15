Global EPDM Rubber Market Report to 2030 - Players Include DOW, Exxon Mobil, JSR and PetroChina

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPDM Rubber Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global EPDM rubber demand stood at 1.35 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 1.992 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.83% until 2030.

Major players for EPDM rubber globally include Arlanxeo, DOW Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JSR Corporation (Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.), PetroChina Company Limited, Versalis S.p. A, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a synthetic rubber that is made from ethylene, propylene, and diene co-monomer which helps in sulphur vulcanization. It can be manufactured via two processes which are solution polymerization and suspension polymerization. EPDM has various properties like heat resistance, chemical resistance, lightweight, durability, etc.

Due to these properties, EPDM finds application in several areas including automotive, building and construction, plastic modification, wires and cables, tires and tubes, and lubricant additives. Increasing demand for automotive and building and construction coupled with demand growth for other application areas is expected to drive the demand for EPDM rubber for the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand from electricals is also an influencing factor supporting demand rise for EPDM during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in the demand for electric vehicles is expected to push the demand further during the forecast period.

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on several industries. Construction and automotive were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand of EPDM for the first half of 2020. The demand for EPDM rubber fell during the coronavirus pandemic from the automotive and construction segment.

Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for EPDM rubber due to the increasing demand of application industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, an increasing number of industries using EPDM rubber is also an influencing factor supporting demand rise in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for electric vehicles is going to push the demand further in Asia-Pacific.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of EPDM rubber which covers production, demand and supply of EPDM rubber market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of EPDM rubber .

To classify and forecast global EPDM rubber market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global EPDM rubber market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global EPDM rubber market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of EPDM rubber.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume

1.1.1. By Company

1.2. Production, By Volume

1.2.1. By Company

1.3. Operating Efficiency

1.3.1. By Company

2. Global EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By Process

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Region

2.4. By Company

3. North America EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

3.1. Capacity, By Volume

3.1.1. By Country

3.2. Production

3.2.1. By Country

3.3. Operating Efficiency

3.3.1. By Country

4. North America EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America EPDM rubber Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America EPDM rubber Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region

13. News and Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oamgbf-epdm?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900